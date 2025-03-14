This 1 Tech Metric Shows Why Bitcoin Is Worth Buying And Holding Forever

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is an asset most people have heard of but few really understand. Similarly, while it's easy to say you're going to buy something and hold it forever, without knowing a few key details to tie an investment's narrative together firmly in your mind, it's hard to have enough conviction to hold good investments through hard times.

Therefore, even if you're not generally interested in Bitcoin's technical aspects, it's still quite useful to appreciate one particular metric. Here's what it is and why it's so important to the coin's supply dynamics.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Mining difficulty matters

To produce Bitcoin, it needs to be mined. Mining the coin is essentially equivalent to getting a network of computers to find solutions for fancy math problems. The solutions are called hashes, and the pace of the solutions being produced is called the hashrate.

Generally speaking, those fancy math problems require more computational effort to solve over time, as the solutions that were low-hanging fruit have long since been picked. Therefore, the computational power needed to mine the coin tends to increase over time.

Roughly 800 quintillion calculations are performed every second on the Bitcoin network. But the more important metric by far is that the total mining hashrate has grown by an average of 107% per year since 2016, rising by 55% in 2024 alone.

That implies a couple of things. First, it suggests that miners generally need to consistently invest in faster mining systems, so they must assume that there is a future return for doing so that exceeds their cost of capital. That assumption has consistently proven true over the long term, broadly speaking. So, miners will probably be willing to continue making those investments until there's a prolonged period where those assumptions are repeatedly disproven. That might never happen.

Second, miners will need increasingly higher Bitcoin prices to justify their investments over the long term. In other words, because Bitcoin is getting harder and harder to mine over time, it's supply growth rate is slowing, which forces prices higher, incentivizing further mining activity once again. If there's ever a disconnect between the mining difficulty and what miners are willing to invest, the protocol has a built-in step down to entice them back in.

When paired with another major Bitcoin supply mechanism, the halving, in which the reward for miners is decreased by half roughly every four years, it makes sense why the network's hashrate increases so rapidly each year. It's fighting an exponential curve of computational difficulty and decling returns.

Take a look at what this does to the price over time:

The more you zoom out, the more obvious it is that the coin is a hard-to-extract and increasingly scarce resource. That makes it a good idea to buy and hold, to say the least.

The trend looks great for perpetual holders

Knowing these supply dynamics, holding on to your Bitcoin over the long run is a worthwhile financial decision. The longer you are willing to hold, the more time you'll gain exposure to its supply pressure. The upside will likely be enormous if you look 10 or 20 years out. Per Bitscreener, one Bitcoin could be worth as much as $318,494 by 2040.

If you have patience, there's little reason to suggest that Bitcoin's price will stop increasing so long as there are coins to be mined. It's true that the price of the coin can fluctuate significantly due to market, economic, and other factors. At least so far, those fluctuations have been temporary and forgettable in the larger scheme of things. Buying the dip and holding through volatility has thus been rewarded very consistently, though that may not necessarily be the case forever.

Allocating as much as 5% of your portfolio to Bitcoin probably is a good move, assuming you're willing to hold it forever. Remember, based on its history so far, it behaves like a risky asset in the near term and more like digital gold in the long term. There's no way to get the biggest benefits if you get scared and sell when there's some choppiness.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $709,381!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.