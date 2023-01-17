1 Team-Building Stock to Build Your Portfolio

Motley Fool contributor Jamie Louko explains why Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) earns a spot in his software-as-a-service (SaaS) portfolio. Business management software is a competitive space, but Atlassian could be generating enough cash to innovate its way to the top.

Jamie Louko has positions in Atlassian. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Atlassian. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek and Jamie Louko are affiliates of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/interninvesting, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.