1 Surprising Way You Could Lose Out on Social Security in 2026

Key Points

You're allowed to work while collecting Social Security.

If you haven't reached full retirement age, you're subject to an earnings test.

Exceeding its limits could mean having some benefits withheld.

Working during retirement is a great way to boost your senior income. It's also a great way to make up for a lack of savings or a limited individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) balance.

If you're collecting Social Security, the good news is that you're allowed to work at the same time. But there are rules you need to follow if you're working while on Social Security. And you should know that you may be at risk of having some of your benefits withheld.

Familiarize yourself with Social Security's earnings test

Once you reach your full retirement age, you can earn any amount of money from a job without having any of your Social Security benefits withheld. But if you work while receiving benefits prior to full retirement age, you'll be subject to an earnings test.

This year, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 you earn above $24,480 if you won't reach full retirement age at any point in 2026. If you will reach full retirement age later this year, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $3 above $65,160.

Withheld benefits due to exceeding the earnings test limit won't be forfeited permanently. Once you reach full retirement age, the Social Security Administration will recalculate your monthly benefits and pay the money back to you over time.

But still, earning too much money from a job this year could mean losing out on some of your Social Security. So, it's important to know what to expect.

