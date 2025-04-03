1 Surprising Reason to Invest in XRP

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is up more than 300% since the presidential election in November. However, XRP has recently taken a hit over tariff uncertainty and is now down 40% from its 52-week high of $3.39 in January 2025.

So the search is now on for a brand-new catalyst to send XRP higher this year. The good news is that there's a huge new market opportunity valued at more than $200 billion that may have just opened up for XRP.

Obvious XRP catalysts

First, let's consider the obvious catalysts for XRP. The market already knows about these catalysts and has likely fully priced them in by now.

The first obvious catalyst is the lifting of regulatory uncertainty around Ripple, the company behind the XRP token. This has been the primary reason why XRP is up 300% since the election. Investors eagerly anticipated the arrival of the pro-crypto policies of the Trump administration, and they have been rewarded for their faith. A long-running Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple has been dropped, and it now looks like Ripple can get on with business as usual.

The second obvious catalyst is a potential spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) launch for XRP sometime in 2025. Several different investment firms have already filed with the SEC for a spot XRP ETF. Currently, analysts estimate the chances of XRP getting a spot ETF in 2025 at upwards of 80%. So, you're not going to surprise the market with this -- it knows the ETFs are coming, and the price of XRP already reflects this information.

A surprising XRP catalyst

That brings us to the surprising XRP catalyst: the growth of stablecoins in 2025. At this point, you might be scratching your head: What in the world do stablecoins have to do with XRP?

As it turns out, a lot. In December 2024, Ripple launched a stablecoin called Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD). Just like many other stablecoins, it's pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and is primarily a way for institutional investors to get involved with decentralized finance (DeFi). You can think of stablecoins as a way for institutional investors to convert their physical U.S. dollars into digital U.S. dollars so they can be used on the blockchain to generate yield.

The growth of the Ripple stablecoin has been off the charts since its launch in December 2024. It now ranks among the top 250 cryptocurrencies in the world, with a market cap of $200 million. And Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse thinks that this Ripple stablecoin could become one of the top five stablecoins in the world by the end of 2025.

The fifth-largest stablecoin in the world right now has a market cap of $2.5 billion. If the Ripple stablecoin reaches that sort of valuation in 2025, it implies more than 10 times growth over the next 9 months.

But let's think really big here. The total stablecoin market is now worth more than $200 billion. So what happens if the new Ripple stablecoin claims a 10% market share of this burgeoning market? That would imply a valuation of $20 billion. That's 100 times growth based on today's current market cap of $200 million.

Will a Ripple stablecoin really help XRP?

Of course, there are some potential problems. For one, everyone seems to be talking about stablecoins these days to the point where World Liberty Financial, the crypto company affiliated with the Trump family, is now planning a stablecoin of its own. Going forward, any stablecoin perceived to be backed by President Trump might provide some formidable competition for Ripple.

And don't forget about PayPal, which launched a new stablecoin of its own in August 2023. PayPal USD was the first stablecoin launched by a major U.S. financial services company and is currently valued at $800 million. It's now the sixth-largest stablecoin in the world, so Ripple will need to pass PayPal to break into the top five.

Moreover, it's not clear just how much of an impact the new Ripple stablecoin will have on XRP. The hope is that institutional investors will soon be swapping their digital dollars for XRP, and that should help boost the price of XRP over the long haul.

But some analysts are not so convinced. As they see it, the new Ripple stablecoin will have little to no impact on institutional adoption of XRP. And, indeed, if you check out key DeFi metrics, XRP barely registers as a player right now.

What happens next with XRP?

Coinbase Global recently referred to the growth of the stablecoin industry as one of the most exciting crypto narratives of 2025. Generally speaking, what's good for stablecoins is good for crypto, because money flowing into stablecoins from institutional investors means that crypto is not going away anytime soon.

If Ripple can inject itself into the current stablecoin narrative, it could have huge implications for the price of XRP going forward. If you're looking for a surprising reason to invest in XRP, stablecoins could be the answer.

