1 Surprising City Retirees Could Have a Great Retirement In

Key Points

Many traditional retirement destinations have become expensive due to rising demand and high housing prices.

The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire in the Midwest has some alternatives.

One city in particular stands out for low cost of living and more.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

When you think of prime retirement destinations, you're likely to picture cities in Florida or Arizona. After all, the weather is great there, and there are thriving communities of seniors you can spend your days with.

However, costs have been rising in these areas due to their increased popularity, and Florida, in particular, is facing challenges such as high homeowner's association fees and insurance costs. If you're looking for an out-of-the-box alternative, The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire in the Midwest in 2026 is a good place to look.

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In fact, the top city on this list has something that will please just about everyone. Here's where it is.

This city could be an ideal retirement destination for seniors

For retirees looking for affordable housing, ready access to healthcare, and a city rich in cultural history and outdoor activities, Cleveland, Ohio, could be an ideal choice.

Cleveland offers great public transportation options to reduce your reliance on a vehicle and cut transportation costs. Cleveland Clinic and MetroHealth ensure you can get the medical care you need, even for more serious ailments, and a median home price of just $135,000 ensures there are plenty of affordable housing options for seniors.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Museum of Art also offer fun activities for culture lovers, while the robust Emerald Necklace trail system is ideal for outdoor lovers.

While you do have to put up with cold winters, the money you'll save from the area's low cost of living could help you take more vacations to warm places if you need them.

Explore all your options when deciding where to retire

When you're making your retirement plans, your decision about where to retire will have a huge impact. It will determine how far your 401(k) balance goes, what activities you can enjoy, and whether you can get the healthcare you need.

Cleveland is a great choice, but if it isn't right for you, The Motley Fool's 2026 Best Places to Retire can provide many more top destinations to take a look at. Check it out to see which destinations may be right for you.

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