News & Insights

Markets
T

1 Super Value Stock Down 30% to Buy in 2024

January 04, 2024 — 07:55 am EST

Written by Timothy Green for The Motley Fool ->

There's a disconnect between AT&T (NYSE: T) the stock and AT&T the company. While investors have punished the telecom stock over the past few years, sending shares down about 30% since the start of 2021, the company itself has been doing just fine. Mostly free from its failed adventure in the media industry, AT&T is now focused on its wireless and fiber internet businesses.

Winning subscribers left and right

While AT&T's pace of subscriber wins fluctuates quarter to quarter and has slowed down as the state of the economy has taken a toll on consumers, zooming out and looking at the past two years paints a clear picture. The total number of subscribers and connections on AT&T's wireless network has risen by 20% between September 2021 and September 2023 to about 236 million.

The number of postpaid subscribers has jumped 7.6% in that time to 86.4 million, while the number of connected devices has soared 35% to 122.7 million. The prepaid subscriber count has grown slightly, as has the reseller subscriber count.

A rock-bottom churn rate of 0.79% for postpaid phones is one reason why AT&T has been able to keep growing its subscriber count. Customers are sticking around, creating fewer defections that must be offset each quarter.

AT&T is also growing its broadband internet subscriber count. While legacy broadband services are in decline, the company is investing heavily in growing its fiber internet footprint. AT&T managed a slight increase in total broadband subscribers in the third quarter of 2023, with 296,000 fiber net adds more than offsetting a decline in legacy broadband subscribers. Since fiber internet service brings in more revenue per user than legacy broadband, total broadband revenue is now steadily rising.

A pessimistic valuation

AT&T is sensitive to economic conditions, and there's plenty of uncertainty on that front going into 2024. Even so, the extreme pessimism being lavished on AT&T stock is tough to understand. Shares of AT&T rebounded over the past six months but are still down since the start of 2023.

AT&T expects to generate $16.5 billion in free cash flow for 2023. Free cash flow should rise in 2024, driven by continued subscriber gains and a cooling in capital intensity. At the current market capitalization of about $123 billion, AT&T stock trades for just 7.5x free cash flow.

The question investors must ask: Is AT&T a value stock or a value trap?

Some stocks trading at beaten-down valuations do so for a reason. A single-digit price-to-free-cash-flow ratio when free cash flow is in perpetual decline is a very different situation, compared to when free cash flow is expected to rise over time.

While AT&T does face risks -- most notably its debt-heavy balance sheet -- I think the company falls squarely into the "value stock" category. There are certainly things that could go wrong.

If the U.S. economy takes a turn for the worse in 2024, subscriber gains could dry up and existing subscribers could start to trade down to cheaper plans. But on balance, the risks don't justify such a pessimistic valuation.

The best investors can hope for from AT&T is slow revenue growth and somewhat faster free-cash-flow growth. Given the valuation, any growth at all would exceed the expectations baked into the stock price. If AT&T can prove to investors in 2024 and beyond that it can consistently grow subscribers, revenue, and free cash flow, the market could finally award the stock a loftier valuation.

Should you invest $1,000 in AT&T right now?

Before you buy stock in AT&T, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and AT&T wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

Timothy Green has positions in AT&T. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

T

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.