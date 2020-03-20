1 Stock With a 4% Dividend Yield to Buy in the Coronavirus Sell-Off

It's been a volatile 30 days for investors. The S&P 500 has slid about 29% over the past month, with many growth stocks getting hit even harder.

With so many portfolios getting rocked, some investors may have a newfound appreciation for good, old-fashioned dividend stocks, or stocks that pay shareholders money for owning them. Of course, not all dividend stocks are created equal. So where do investors start?

How about considering a dividend king, or a dividend stock that has increased its dividend every year for 50 years or more, that has been hit hard during the coronavirus sell-off but still looks poised to keep up its juicy dividend payout? 3M (NYSE: MMM), in particular, is looking attractive. The maker of everyday products -- from respiratory and hearing solutions to cleaning products and bandages -- may seem boring on the surface. But its stock is beginning to look exceptionally compelling at these lower levels.

Image source: Getty Images.

About 3M's dividend

While a 13% decline in 3M's stock price in recent months is likely discouraging for current shareholders, it's offering prospective investors a great opportunity to buy into an enduring company at a great price and with a 4.2% dividend yield -- up from 3.6% just one month ago. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $1.47, amounting to $5.88 per share annually.

If you're looking for a sustainable dividend with a long track record of payouts, it doesn't get much better than this. 3M's dividend history is astounding. The company has paid dividends to investors -- with no interruption -- for over 100 years. In addition, it has increased its dividend for 61 years straight.

Expect more dividend growth

But this gets better than a sustainable $5.88 per-share dividend. 3M's dividend will likely continue to grow, just as it has for the past 61 years.

Of the company's $5.4 billion in free cash flow in 2019, just $3.3 billion was paid in dividends to shareholders. This means the company's current dividend has plenty of wiggle room. Even more, 3M's free cash flow, or cash from operations less capital expenditures, is growing nicely, rising 10% year over year in 2019. With these fundamentals, dividend growth looks poised to persist.

Further, a quick glance at 3M's recent guidance for 2020 shows how fundamentals look poised to easily support further dividend growth. Management guided for earnings per share between $9.30 and $9.75. The midpoint of this guidance range notably gives 3M a conservative forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14. Further, management said it expects revenue in 2020 to grow 2% year over year and return on invested capital to be between 18% and 21%.

Of course, investors shouldn't expect very fast dividend growth. This is a company more focused on providing steady, sustainable, and predictable dividends to shareholders than it is in maxing out its payout today and subsequently risking a potential dividend cut in the future. The company's dividend only increased by 2% in 2020 -- and dividend growth going forward will likely be similar.

While 3M is unlikely to crush the market in the coming years, it offers investors a robust dividend that will likely continue growing.

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends 3M. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.