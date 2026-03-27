1 Stock That Wins Whether Oil Goes to $120 or $60

Key Points

Energy Transfer LP is one of the best ways to capitalize on the recent oil-price boom while limiting downside risk.

This midstream energy MLP generates the lion's share of its pre-tax income from stable fees, enabling it to provide shareholders with a relatively high forward yield.

Add in potential price appreciation from expected distribution growth, and it's clear why Energy Transfer is a top stock to buy and hold, irrespective of oil prices.

10 stocks we like better than Energy Transfer ›

Over the past few months, as tensions in the Middle East have escalated, oil and gas prices experienced roller-coaster price action. With this, investors have tried to find a way to capitalize on the trend while avoiding the high risk and volatility of traditional oil stocks.

In my view, the best move isn't to find the "least risky" oil exploration stock or the "least risky" refining and marketing stock, but to find a stock that benefits from spot oil prices but whose bull case doesn't hinge entirely on them.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Believe it or not, such a name exists: Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET).

Energy Transfer LP at a glance

Based in Dallas, Texas, Energy Transfer LP is a master limited partnership (MLP) that owns or controls over 140,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines, also known as midstream energy assets. One key strength of the midstream energy space compared to upstream (energy production and exploration) and downstream (refining and marketing) is the relatively stable nature of its toll-road-style business model.

Instead of midstream energy transport prices fluctuating based on spot prices, pipeline owners collect fees that are 90% fixed and 10% variable. This makes entities like Energy Transfer steadily profitable cash cows throughout all stages of the oil price cycle.

Energy Transfer is a top stock to buy and hold in all markets

With these steady cash flows come high yields for unit holders. Similar to REITs, MLPs are required to pay out 90% of their pre-tax income. As a result, this particular MLP has annual distributions that give it an effective forward yield of around 7%.

Often, the flip side of midstream energy MLPs is that they pay distributions but experience little price appreciation. However, this could differ with Energy Transfer. Capitalizing on growth opportunities, such as the proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers across the United States, this MLP anticipates distribution growth in the 3%-5% range over the next few years. This may result in price appreciation, which, along with distributions, could produce total returns well above expectations for investors.

Should you buy stock in Energy Transfer right now?

Before you buy stock in Energy Transfer, consider this:

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Thomas Niel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.