1 Stock Winning in Real Estate and Cannabis

Motley Fool contributor Will Healy explains what Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) does, its strongest advantages, and its biggest weaknesses. This unique business sits at the corner of the marijuana and real estate industries.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Feb. 17, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 21, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Innovative Industrial Properties

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Innovative Industrial Properties wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2023

Will Healy has positions in Innovative Industrial Properties. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Innovative Industrial Properties. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.