1 Stock That Rose 66% and Fell 6% in the Same Month

Nebius Group stock rose 65.7% and fell 6.2% within the same month of September 2025, showcasing extreme volatility.

The artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure specialist kept the sudden swings coming in October, too.

Investors considering Nebius should be prepared for stomach-churning moves.

It's no secret that Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is a volatile stock. The provider of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for mega-scale software companies has gained 373% over the last year, including a 19.5% price drop in the week ending on Nov. 12. The stock carries a beta value of 5.8, so it tends to move in the same direction as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) market index -- just 5.8 times faster.

Even so, it's kind of shocking when you take a closer look at Nebius' whipsaw price moves. For example, the stock ended August's last trading day at $68.32 per share. By Sept. 8, the stock had fallen 6.2% to $61.06.

But that was just before another sudden price swing. Less than three weeks later, Nebius had soared 65.7% in September, trading at $113.23.

Buckle up for the Nebius roller coaster

Nebius's unpredictable chart continued in October, notching a top gain of 20.7% and a max price drop of 12.2% that month.

The quick jumps have their reasons, of course. The huge jump in September was inspired by a massive AI infrastructure contract with Microsoft. Widespread concerns about an AI bubble caused the swift drop in October.

Nebius is like a box of chocolates -- you never know what you're gonna get. Nebius used to be the Dutch parent of Russian online services giant Yandex, but the company is working hard to distance itself from that Russian connection. The rebranded company is all about providing data center capacity and cloud services to other tech titans. So far, it has been an unpredictable thrill ride.

For now, investors should expect the unexpected. Make sure your stomach and your portfolio can handle the G-forces.

Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

