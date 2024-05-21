1 Stock Politicians Are Buying Hand Over Fist

Examining what stocks U.S. politicians have bought and sold has become a popular trading strategy lately. Because of their information access, they may have more information available to them (especially when it comes to policymaking decisions), which gives them an edge in the market. However, their trades must be made public so their activity is available to the public after a short while.

One stock that various politicians like Michael McCaul, Josh Gottheimer, and Markwayne Mullin have been loading up on is AMD (NASDAQ: AMD). Since December, various politicians have purchased around $345,000 worth of AMD stock, while only $49,000 has been sold. This is pretty one-sided, so investors are taking note.

But is this enough of a factor to warrant buying AMD shares? Let's take a look.

AMD's product lines span many industries

AMD, or Advanced Micro Devices, competes in the computing market. It offers a wide variety of products ranging from data centers to PCs to embedded processors. This makes AMD a fairly large business, with competitors on all sides of the market.

On the data center side, it's competing with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) to fill the demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power. However, AMD is quite frankly getting crushed in this competition. In its latest quarter, Nvidia's data center revenue grew an unbelievable 409% year over year. AMD's data center division rose 38% year over year in Q4 FY 2023 and 80% in Q1 FY 2024. Clearly, AMD is not doing as well in this field, as Nvidia is eating its lunch.

This is likely a side effect of AMD's size, as its resources are spread out across many product lines instead of focusing solely on graphics processing units (GPUs) like Nvidia. This becomes evident when you look at the total employee count.

Not only does Nvidia have more employees, but with its sole focus being on one product, it has the resources to defeat AMD in the GPU market. This is why AMD has usually played second fiddle to Nvidia for some time, at least in the GPU market.

Excluding the data center division, which is still seeing strong demand despite having inferior products, AMD isn't doing so well.

AMD isn't doing great, yet it carries a premium price tag

The remaining divisions of client, gaming, and embedded had a mixed bag of results in Q1.

Segment Quarterly Revenue YOY Revenue Growth QOQ Revenue Growth Data Center $2.34 billion 80% 2% Client $1.37 billion 85% (6%) Gaming $922 million (48%) (33%) Embedded $846 million (46%) (20%)

The client division, which supplies processors and other computing products to OEM PC and commercial workstation producers, obviously saw a great quarter. However, this is a result of the recovery of the PC market, which struggled over the past year after a lot of revenue was pulled forward in 2020 and 2021, when many people purchased new computers during the pandemic. AMD's other two divisions struggled and saw a huge amount of revenue disappear compared to last year.

Altogether, AMD's revenue only inched 2% higher in Q1. It also barely squeaked out a profit, with earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $0.07, although this is an improvement over last year's $0.09 loss.

Wall Street expects AMD's year to improve, as an average of 39 analysts predicts about 12.5% revenue growth for 2024. But that pales in comparison to how quickly Nvidia is growing.

All this may be forgotten if AMD could be purchased for a reasonable price, but it's still more expensive than Nvidia on a forward P/E basis despite being an inferior business.

Although politicians may be buying AMD stock, I'm avoiding it like the plague. There's no reason to own AMD when there are much better businesses like Nvidia.

Keithen Drury has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.