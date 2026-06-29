1 Stock To Buy For The Trillion-Dollar Space Economy (Hint: It's Not SpaceX)

Key Points

Intuitive Machines has a first-mover advantage in the lunar landing market.

It looks more reasonably valued than SpaceX.

10 stocks we like better than Intuitive Machines ›

The global space economy could expand from $626 billion in 2025 to $1.8 trillion by 2035, according to McKinsey's latest estimates. Many investors might think SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX), which just went public, is the top play on that secular trend.

However, SpaceX's unprofitable space and AI businesses will wipe out Starlink's profits for the foreseeable future, and it still trades at more than 100 times last year's sales. So instead of chasing SpaceX right now, it might be smarter to buy Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR).

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Why is Intuitive Machines worth buying?

Intuitive Machines develops lunar landers and exploration vehicles for NASA. It's sent two landers (IM-1 in 2024 and IM-2 in 2025) to the moon so far. IM-1 marked NASA's first successful moon landing since 1972, and it helped the company secure additional lunar logistics and near-space network services (NSNS) contracts from NASA.

From 2025 to 2028, analysts expect Intuitive's revenue to surge from $210 million to $1.39 billion, with profitability in the final year. Its upcoming lunar missions and its expansion into a more diversified space services provider should drive that growth.

However, Intuitive trades at just 9 times its 2025 sales and 3 times its projected 2026 sales. That lower valuation makes it a more attractive investment in this frothy market.

Should you buy stock in Intuitive Machines right now?

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.