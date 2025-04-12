1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in the Tariff-Induced Market Downturn

In just a few short weeks, the new presidential administration in the United States has upended global financial markets through an aggressive tariffing strategy against countries like China. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is in a 19% drawdown and close to triggering an official bear market.

Many stocks are much lower, such as American Express (NYSE: AXP). The credit card and banking giant is down 29% from highs, taking it on the chin in the last few weeks. While 2025 may be a tough year for almost every business if these tariffs persist, this short-term thinking from Wall Street is providing a valuable buying opportunity in American Express for investors who plan to hold for a decade or longer.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Here's why American Express is a stock I'd buy hand over fist in this market downturn.

High-quality brand and wealthy customer base

American Express is one of the largest credit card issuers in the United States, with an estimated 146.5 million cards in circulation at the end of 2024. Typically, credit card lenders are pro-cyclical, meaning they do well financially during the good times. However, in an economic recession, loss rates on loans can start to rise and sharply impact sector-level earnings. Investors are likely worried about a potential recession impacting the company's earnings in 2025.

Two characteristics make American Express different than other credit card lenders and perhaps misunderstood by Wall Street. First, most of its revenue does not come from net interest income on credit card loans. In 2024, 66% of American Express' revenue came from credit card swipe fees and fees charged to customers to use the cards. Unlike other credit card issuers, American Express has its own payments network similar to Visa and Mastercard, making its revenue more diversified.

Second, American Express caters to a more affluent and wealthier customer base that will do better than average during an economic downturn. In 2024, the average spending per card member was $25,000, with write-off rates on loans below 2% in Q4 of 2024. These are superb metrics compared to the competition, which should give American Express a leg up in a recession if one materializes.

Consistent capital returns program

One of the most underrated parts of a stock's return will come from management's ability to intelligently return capital to shareholders through share repurchases or dividends. American Express is one of the best in the world at consistently returning capital.

Over the last 10 years, the stock's dividend is up 110% with consistent year-over-year increases. It currently has a yield of just 1.26%, but this is a figure that should grow over the long term. However, share repurchases are where the bulk of capital returns are going. The company spent $5.4 billion on repurchases in 2024. Shares outstanding have fallen by 21% in the last 10 years, which helps boost the ownership stakes for remaining shareholders as well as dividend per share growth and earnings per share (EPS) growth.

As the stock falls, these share buybacks become much more useful in reducing shares outstanding. The math works like this. Today, American Express has a market cap of $162 billion, meaning if it buys back $5.4 billion again in 2025, it will be able to reduce shares outstanding by 3.3% this year. Earlier this year, it had a market cap of $220 billion, which would mean a 2.5% reduction in shares this year at the 2024 buyback rate. A small difference, but one that adds up over the long term.

The stock is cheap right now

With American Express stock crashing, so is its forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). The underlying business hasn't changed; you can simply buy the stock at a 30% cheaper price today. Think of it like a flash sale for the stock market.

As of this writing, American Express stock has a forward P/E of 15 compared to over 20 at the start of this year. Over the long term, management believes the company can grow its revenue at a 10%+ annual clip with even faster EPS growth. As discussed above, EPS may tumble in 2025 due to the tariff disruption potentially impacting the United States (and global) economy. However, over the long term, this robust double-digit EPS growth will lead its P/E ratio to keep falling lower and lower at current stock prices.

American Express is a wonderful brand with a unique business model in credit card lending. After this 2025 crash, the stock looks like a perfect buy-the-dip candidate to hold for the next decade and beyond.

Should you invest $1,000 in American Express right now?

Before you buy stock in American Express, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and American Express wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $496,779!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $659,306!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 787% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 152% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brett Schafer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.