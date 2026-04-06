1 Stock To Buy And 1 To Sell If The War In Iran Ends

The sharp move in oil since early February, driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, has created one of the clearest macro-driven divergences in the market. In just a few weeks, Brent crude has surged around 60% to roughly $110 per barrel, while sectors exposed to fuel costs have taken a significant hit.

At the center of that trade sits American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL), currently trading just under $11 and down around 30% from early February alone. On the other side is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM), which was up 50% year to date as March closed. It’s still holding onto gains, but has pulled back over 10% in recent sessions as hopes of a resolution have begun to emerge.

That sets up a simple but potentially powerful scenario. If tensions show signs of easing in a meaningful way and oil drops, as you would expect, the reversal could be just as sharp as the move higher. The question is whether that opportunity is already priced in or still ahead.

American Airlines Looks Like a Recovery Trade Waiting to Happen

Airlines in general, and American Airlines in particular, have been one of the most direct casualties of the oil spike. Fuel is one of the industry’s highest costs, and a sustained, not to mention a surprise, move higher in oil prices quickly puts pressure on margins.

The interesting part is what’s happened more recently. Despite oil trading at elevated levels well above $100 a barrel and remaining volatile, American Airlines has traded largely sideways over the past month. In fact, at one point in recent sessions, it was at the same price it was just a week after the war started. That suggests most, if not all, the potential downside is priced in.

On that basis, the setup becomes asymmetric. Even if oil remains elevated going into Q2, the downside in American Airlines stock is likely to be fairly limited given how much it’s already fallen.

But if the price of oil were to start falling, the recovery in American shares could be just as sharp and one-directional as it was when they fell.

Analysts are starting to lean into this thesis. Both Citigroup and UBS reiterated their Buy ratings on American Airlines in the past fortnight, with fresh price targets of up to $14 implying roughly 30% upside from current levels. That reinforces the idea that the market may be underestimating how quickly airlines can rebound if input costs ease.

Exxon Mobil’s Rally Looks Increasingly Stretched

On the other side of the fence, energy stocks like Exxon Mobil have been the clear beneficiary of higher oil prices this year, with Exxon’s stock up around 35% since the first week of January. That move also made sense, as higher realized prices flow directly into higher revenue.

However, like with American Airlines, the recent price action in Exxon has been telling.

Having hit an all-time high at the start of this week, the stock has rapidly dropped nearly 10% as hopes grew for a meaningful de-escalation and potential resolution to the conflict.

At the same time, analyst sentiment towards Exxon has started to cool. Citigroup rated it Neutral on Thursday, echoing the moves from Mizuho and HSBC in recent weeks. This suggests much of the upside tied to higher oil prices is already being priced in.

In that scenario, any sign that the Strait of Hormuz is reopening and that oil prices could fall back to their pre-war level in the mid-$60s could spell trouble for Exxon in the short term.

Positioning Matters More Than Prediction

The key point investors should take away here is that this is less about picking winners and losers and more about understanding positioning. American Airlines has already absorbed a worst-case scenario in many ways, while Exxon may already reflect something close to a best-case outcome. That creates a rare setup in which both sides of the trade are driven by the same variable, but in opposite directions.

If tensions ease and oil retraces, the unwind could be swift. Airlines would see immediate relief through lower fuel costs and improved margin expectations, while energy stocks would lose the tailwind that drove their recent surge. That doesn’t make Exxon a bad long-term hold, but it does make the near-term risk-reward far less compelling at current levels.

At the same time, the biggest risk isn’t being wrong on direction, but on timing. With headlines shifting daily, this remains a highly reactive market, and investors will need to match conviction with discipline.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.