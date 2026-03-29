1 Stock That Benefits No Matter Which Way the Economy Goes

Key Points

This industry-leading business sells essential household goods, which drove positive sales growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fantastic net profit margin of 19% supports this company’s incredible 69-year streak of increasing dividends.

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Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) sells household essentials, from Tide laundry detergent and Head & Shoulders shampoo to Luvs diapers and Vicks medicine. It's uniquely positioned since it doesn't face demand that fluctuates as much as other economically sensitive businesses.

During the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, Procter & Gamble posted revenue growth in fiscal 2020 and fiscal 2021.

Investors that decide to buy this stock can immediately gain a nice foundational holding for their portfolios. This doesn't mean you'll get market-beating performance, though, as shares have produced a total return of 126% in the past decade (as of March 26), which trails the S&P 500 index (277%).

But this is an extremely profitable business, with a fiscal 2025 net profit margin of 19%. And it has a stellar 69-year streak of raising the dividend payout. The current dividend yield of nearly 3% provides a valuable income stream regardless of the direction the economy takes.

Should you buy stock in Procter & Gamble right now?

Before you buy stock in Procter & Gamble, consider this:

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Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.