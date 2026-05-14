1 Standout Number All Opendoor Investors Need to See

Key Points

Opendoor has a new model focusing on homebuying velocity.

It's using artificial intelligence (AI) to drive cost savings.

Fixed costs have declined even as the company scales acquisitions.

10 stocks we like better than Opendoor Technologies ›

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) is showing some signs of progress in its recovery. The real estate disruptor is starting to buy more homes again, and the new cohort of homes is selling faster. The report included several positive updates, though the company still has a ways to go to demonstrate long-term viability.

There was one metric, though, that stuck out, and it bodes well for Opendoor's future.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

In a company that has been struggling as much as Opendoor, there are many pieces to fix. CEO Kaz Nejatian, who has been at the job for just a few months, has been doing a full gut renovation of the company. It's still in the iBuying business, but it now has a different model focused on increasing volume and buying better homes, instead of finding bargain homes that could take longer to sell.

Since the company has changed its buy-and-sell criteria, the year-over-year comparisons related to how many homes it bought and sold, as well as its revenue, will take time to show progress. However, it's already becoming much more efficient, focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) to drive cost savings, in addition to using it for data-driven decision-making and more.

The cost efficiency is showing up, and the standout number investors need to see is fixed operating costs. They were $33 million in the first quarter, down $3 million from the previous quarter and $6 million from the previous year.

This is while Opendoor is scaling volume, and if it can contain fixed costs as it continues to buy more homes, it can become profitable very quickly. Net loss narrowed from $63 million last year to $49 million this year in the first quarter, and management expects to become adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)-profitable on a 12-month go-forward basis starting in the second quarter. It also expects to become adjusted net income profitable, or at least break even, on a 12-month go-forward basis by the end of the year.

There's still a lot of uncertainty, and these are only expectations, so investors should still keep Opendoor on their watch lists.

Should you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Opendoor Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Opendoor Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,205!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,384,459!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 999% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 208% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 14, 2026.

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.