1 Spectacular Vanguard ETF That Could Turn $1,000 Per Month Into $500,000 in Under 20 Years

Key Points The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds all 3,555 stocks on U.S. exchanges, so it's highly diversified.

This ETF can reduce risk, but typically won't perform like more concentrated ETFs that track the Nasdaq-100.

Still, it is still capable of turning consistent monthly deposits into a substantial pile of savings over time.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF ›

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT: VTI) might be the most diversified exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors can buy. It's designed to track the performance of the CRSP U.S. Total Market Index, which holds every single stock listed on American exchanges.

That means this Vanguard ETF offers investors exposure to everything from the largest, multi-trillion-dollar tech giants like Nvidia all the way down to the smallest, little-known listed companies with market capitalizations of under $1 billion. Owning a highly diversified ETF can be a double-edged sword. It can reduce risk and deliver steady returns, but it won't perform as well as concentrated ETFs, like those that track the Nasdaq-100 or even the S&P 500.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Here's how the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF could turn $1,000 per month into $500,000 in less than 20 years.

Thousands of stocks, neatly packaged into one ETF

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF holds a whopping 3,555 stocks from 11 different sectors of the U.S. economy. The technology sector is the largest component by far with a weighting of 34.5%, primarily because it's home to the three most valuable companies in the world: Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple, which have a combined market capitalization of $10.7 trillion.

In fact, the majority of the stocks in this Vanguard ETF's top 10 holdings are from the tech and tech-adjacent industries:

Stock Vanguard ETF Portfolio Weighting 1. Microsoft 6.01% 2. Nvidia 5.50% 3. Apple 5.30% 4. Amazon 3.43% 5. Alphabet 3.18% 6. Meta Platforms 2.49% 7. Broadcom 1.99% 8. Tesla 1.66% 9. Berkshire Hathaway Class B 1.57% 10. JPMorgan Chase 1.28%

The combined 16.8% weighting of Microsoft, Nvidia, and Apple sounds very high considering the ETF holds over 3,500 stocks. But those three names have an even higher representation in the mainstream indexes -- they account for 19.1% of the S&P 500, and a whopping 36.8% of the Nasdaq-100.

In other words, those tech heavyweights have a lesser influence over the performance of this Vanguard ETF, compared to their influence over the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq-100. Since tech stocks like Nvidia typically outperform the rest of the market, a smaller weighting means that the Vanguard ETF sacrifices some potential upside.

But it also makes room for hundreds of smaller companies that investors might not otherwise have considered owning. They include many high-quality Russell 2000 stocks, like:

Credo Technology , which supplies networking and connectivity solutions for data centers, mobile networks, and more.

, which supplies networking and connectivity solutions for data centers, mobile networks, and more. Upstart Holdings , which developed a lending algorithm powered by artificial intelligence to help banks to better assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers.

, which developed a lending algorithm powered by artificial intelligence to help banks to better assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers. Tenable , which is a leading developer of vulnerability management cybersecurity software for enterprises.

, which is a leading developer of vulnerability management cybersecurity software for enterprises. Sprouts Farmers Market, which owns 410 organic grocery stores across the U.S.

Turning $1,000 per month into $500,000

The Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has delivered a compound annual return of 8.9% since it was established in 2001. But it has generated an accelerated average annual return of 12.9% over the last 10 years specifically, mainly thanks to increasing contributions from stocks in the technology sector.

Here's how long it could take to build a $500,000 fortune by investing $1,000 per month in this ETF, based on three different average returns:

Compound Annual Return Time to Reach $500,000 8.9% 17 years and 5 months 10.9% (midpoint) 15 years and 9 months 12.9% 14 years and 5 months

If the ETF continues to grow at the same pace it has over the last decade, investors could turn $1,000 per month into $500,000 in slightly less than 15 years. But even if the ETF reverts back to its long-term average return of 8.9%, they could still be sitting on a $500,000 fortune in under two decades.

Because of its broad diversification, I think the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF is one of the only funds that can truly be considered a complete portfolio, meaning investors wouldn't necessarily have to own anything else. The same can't be said for ETFs that track indexes like the Nasdaq-100 or even the S&P 500, because their performance is so heavily influenced by just a handful of their largest holdings.

Therefore, people who are looking to build long-term wealth through consistent monthly contributions should certainly consider using the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $687,764!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $980,723!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 7, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, Upstart, and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and Sprouts Farmers Market and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.