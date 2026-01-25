1 S&P 500 ETF to Invest in if The Market Crashes in 2026

Key Points

These days, the standard S&P 500 ETF is highly concentrated in "Magnificent Seven" stocks.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) gives every company close to the same weight.

The ETF contains companies from sectors that tend to hold up better during market crashes.

10 stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF ›

The S&P 500 has been on a roll the past three years, with double-digit gains in each. It's only the eighth time that has happened since 1926. Investors surely appreciate the S&P 500's run, but it has also made some investors cautious, wondering when the party will inevitably end. It's one of the most expensive markets in history, and many are curious if the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom is sustainable.

Nobody can predict how the market will perform this year, but if you want to stay invested in the S&P 500 while reducing risk, consider investing in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEMKT: RSP).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Same index, different approach

The "issue" with the standard S&P 500 is how concentrated it has become. The index is weighted by market cap, so the larger a company is, the more of the index it accounts for. And with eight of America's 10 most valuable public companies being tech companies, they naturally make up a lot of the S&P 500. The "Magnificent Seven" stocks alone make up close to 35% of the ETF.

RSP also tracks the S&P 500, but instead of weighting companies by size, all companies in the ETF receive close to the same weight. This lets you invest in the S&P 500 without having a large piece of your investment going to a handful of companies. Here's how much the "Mag 7" accounts for the standard S&P 500 compared to RSP:

Company Percentage of the Standard S&P 500 Percentage of RSP Nvidia 12.73% 0.19% Apple 11.88% 0.17% Microsoft 10.63% 0.19% Alphabet (Class A and C) 9.66% 0.20% Amazon 4.58% 0.20% Meta Platforms (Class A) 4.26% 0.18% Tesla 3.77% 0.18%

More sectors pulling their own weight

The standard S&P 500 ETF's concentration in big tech stocks has worked out well over the past decade. Its total returns in that time are around 334%, compared to RSP's 237%. Unfortunately, this same concentration can be a burden if the stock market experiences a correction or crash.

Any tech-specific downturn will drag the whole S&P 500 down, no doubt, but the sector only accounts for around 13.5% of RSP. This doesn't mean it won't experience a rough patch as well, but it's much more diversified across sectors, helping to cushion the blow.

Sectors like consumer staples and utilities tend to perform better during market crashes because they sell essential products and services, and you're getting more exposure to these companies in RSP. I'd still lean on the standard S&P 500 for the long haul, but RSP is a great supplemental safety net.

Should you buy stock in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $464,439!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,150,455!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 25, 2026.

Stefon Walters has positions in Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.