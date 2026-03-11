1 Software Stock to Buy Before It Rebounds 33%, According to Wall Street Analysts

Key Points

This company specializes in one of the top use cases for Anthropic's Claude Code.

It's fighting back with its own vibe-coding platform and experiencing incredible growth.

Analysts all see the stock heading higher from here.

10 stocks we like better than Wix.com ›

Software stocks have been on a roller-coaster ride over the last few months, as fears of disruption from generative artificial intelligence (AI) have caused investors to reevaluate the future of many businesses in the sector. The predictable subscription revenue model of software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks might not be so predictable anymore, increasing uncertainty and pushing earnings multiples for many companies much lower.

One company that appears particularly threatened by the rise of AI coding agents like Anthropic's Claude Code saw its stock price drop nearly 75% from its 2025 peak by late February. While the shares have since rebounded sharply (up 50% since their February lows as of this writing), thanks in part to a solid earnings report, analysts still see potential for the stock to climb another 33%.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Here's why investors should take a closer look at Wix (NASDAQ: WIX), which trades for about $94 as of this writing with a median analyst price target of $125.

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em

Wix's core business is helping people build websites. But when anyone can type a description of a website they want to "build" into Anthropic's Claude Code and have a working webpage in a few minutes, it seems like it might not be long for this world.

Wix is more than just a website builder, though. It also provides hosting and maintenance services for its users, and it offers add-ons like marketing services to monetize sites, payment services for storefronts, and more. It has found a particular niche with freelancers and studios, which provide a stickier customer base and are more likely to use site-building tools where they have more control over the final product compared to an AI-generated website.

But management isn't just standing still as AI encroaches on its business. Last summer, it acquired Base44 for $80 million. It's invested heavily in marketing the vibe-coding platform, and management says it recently reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue.

The company also introduced Wix Harmony earlier this year, which is a platform that integrates AI-generated website building with the manual controls needed to make it just right. Management says early results are better than expected, with high conversion rates and monetization.

While Wix is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, it's maintaining cost discipline. That led it to outperform expectations on its bottom line in the fourth quarter, with earnings per share of $1.81 versus the $1.36 analysts expected. It could see strong earnings growth this year as it scales Base44 and improves conversion rates on free users. The company can also bolster its earnings per share as it plans to execute $2 billion in share repurchases this year, significantly reducing its outstanding shares.

Cantor Fitzgerald analysts reiterated their $130 price target following Wix's fourth-quarter earnings release. They cited the strength of Base44, which is running well ahead of their original estimate made following Wix's acquisition. Many analysts, however, cut their targets following the release, adjusting for the massive drop in price the stock has seen and the increased uncertainty stemming from AI competitors.

If Wix turns in another stellar earnings report over the next couple quarters, showing growth in its AI products and improved levels of monetization, it might not be long until those same analysts are reversing course and adjusting their price targets higher. At least for now, there's no analyst who thinks Wix is heading lower. The lowest price target among analysts is $100 per share.

Should you buy stock in Wix.com right now?

Before you buy stock in Wix.com, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Wix.com wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $522,791!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,132,678!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 952% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 11, 2026.

Adam Levy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Wix.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.