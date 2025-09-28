1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2025

Key Points Badger Meter helps modernize outdated water and sewer utilities.

The company's margins have rapidly improved over the last decade.

Burgeoning cash generation provides ample funding to give back to shareholders via a rising dividend.

10 stocks we like better than Badger Meter ›

Had an investor bought $1,000 worth of stock in Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) and its water management solutions in 1990 and held until today while reinvesting dividends, it would be worth $288,000.

While the water innovation leader will be hard-pressed to repeat those results over the next 35 years, Badger Meter stock is still only at a $5 billion market cap despite this incredible run.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Simply put, Badger Meter's growth story has plenty of room to run, and it looks like an excellent dividend growth stock to consider if you have $1,000 available to invest right now -- especially with its shares down 32% from their highs.

Badger Meter's top-tier sales and dividend growth

Though the company's flow measurement and advanced metering infrastructure products don't typically elicit thoughts of massive growth potential, Badger Meter has proved otherwise.

Its sales and free cash flow (FCF) have grown by 15% and 16% over the last five years, while management has increased the dividend by 14% at the same time.

With most water and sewer utilities in the United States still largely mechanical and outdated, Badger Meter's end-to-end BlueEdge solution aims to bring these utilities into the modern era.

Whether it is the company's continuous monitoring, always-on connectivity, or its full suite of software solutions, the products will only become more important over time as regulations tighten and quality standards increase.

In addition to having the support of this decades-long megatrend, Badger Meter has an excellent track record as a serial acquirer. It has scooped up 14 companies since 2010 and is continuously reinforcing its leadership position.

Adding numerous software and technology solutions via these acquisitions, the company's FCF margin has jumped from 6% in 2015 to 18% today as its software-as-a-service (SaaS) sales balloon.

This burgeoning FCF generation is what makes Badger Meter such a promising dividend growth investment for investors.

While its 0.8% dividend yield may not be jaw-dropping, it only uses 25% of the company's FCF to make dividend payments to shareholders. This figure shows there is a lot of room for further dividend growth, especially as Badger Meter's FCF margin continues to trend higher.

Should you invest $1,000 in Badger Meter right now?

Before you buy stock in Badger Meter, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Badger Meter wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Badger Meter. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.