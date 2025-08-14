1 Smart Growth Stock to Buy With Under $100 in August

Key Points Upstart's AI-powered lending algorithm is producing fast and accurate decisions for banks and their borrowers.

Upstart's loan originations soared by 159% in Q2, and the company's revenue more than doubled.

Upstart stock looks cheap right now, which could open the door to significant upside as the company chases a $25 trillion opportunity.

10 stocks we like better than Upstart ›

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) believes the traditional way banks assess the creditworthiness of potential borrowers is outdated. Financial institutions often rely on Fair Isaac's FICO credit scoring system, which analyzes a handful of metrics like a person's repayment history and existing debt, but Upstart asserts that it doesn't paint a detailed picture of someone's ability to pay back a loan. Upstart developed an algorithm powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that assesses over 2,500 data points on a potential borrower to develop what the company considers a more accurate understanding of a person's creditworthiness.

For the most part, Upstart doesn't lend any money itself. Rather, it originates loans on behalf of its partners, which include banks and other financial institutions, and collects a fee for the service. The service has been doing well lately, and Upstart's revenue doubled during the second quarter of 2025 (ended June 30), with the dollar value of its loan originations soaring to a three-year high.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Upstart's stock trades at around $63 as of this writing (Aug. 12), which is about 84% below its 2021 record high. Here's why Upstart stock could be one of the smartest buys for under $100 right now.

A potential $25 trillion opportunity

Speed is another important benefit of Upstart's AI-powered approach. It would take a human assessor days or even weeks to manually analyze as much data as Upstart's credit models. AI helped Upstart process a whopping 92% of the company's Q2 loan approvals instantly and automatically. This creates a fantastic customer experience, and banks that don't use AI might soon find themselves left behind.

Upstart specializes in unsecured personal loans, automotive loans, and home equity lines of credit (HELOCs). It originated 372,599 loans across all segments during Q2, which was a whopping 159% increase from the year-ago period. The dollar value of those originations was $2.8 billion, which was a three-year high.

Loan demand collapsed after 2022 because the U.S. Federal Reserve drastically raised interest rates to battle a surge in inflation. But after three rate cuts at the end of 2024 and more expected before 2025 is over, consumers' appetite for credit appears to be coming back with a vengeance. Upstart said drastic improvements to its AI models also boosted conversion rates during Q2, which turned more applicants into approved borrowers.

Longer term, Upstart CEO Dave Girouard hinted at a potential expansion into industrial loans, small business loans, and credit cards during the company's "AI Day 2025" earlier this year. He said $25 trillion worth of loans are originated annually across all categories, which puts $1 trillion in fee revenue up for grabs every year. Girouard said he believes all human assessment methods will be replaced by AI over the next decade, and since Upstart is leading that shift, it could capture a dominant market share.

Upstart is on track to deliver over $1 billion in revenue this year

The surge in Upstart's originations during Q2 resulted in $257 million in revenue, which crushed management's forecast of $225 million. It represented a year-over-year increase of 106%, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter of acceleration in revenue growth.

The strong result prompted management to increase its full-year revenue guidance for 2025 by $45 million, to $1.055 billion. If that forecast proves to be accurate, it will be the first time that Upstart's annual revenue crosses the billion-dollar milestone.

But it gets better, because Upstart also generated $6 million in net income on a GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis during Q2, marking the company's first profitable quarter since Q2 2022. Upstart is now on track for its first profitable year since 2021, with management forecasting around $35 million in net income for the whole of 2025.

Why Upstart stock could be a smart buy right now

When Upstart stock peaked in 2021, its price-to-sales (P/S) ratio soared to a completely unsustainable level of around 50. But the decline in the stock since then, combined with the company's revenue growth, has pushed its P/S ratio down to a more reasonable 7.7.

That's a discount to its average of 8.8 dating back to when the stock went public in 2020. But Upstart looks even more attractive if we value it based on management's 2025 revenue forecast of $1.055 billion, which places its stock at a forward P/S ratio of just 6.2:

That means Upstart stock would have to climb by 42% in the remainder of this year just to trade in line with its long-term average P/S ratio of 8.8. Considering the company's accelerating revenue growth and the prospect of further interest rate cuts, it's possible the stock delivers an even stronger performance before 2025 is over.

But the greatest rewards might come over the long term, as Upstart expands into new loan markets to capture more of the $25 trillion in global originations each year.

Should you invest $1,000 in Upstart right now?

Before you buy stock in Upstart, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Upstart wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $660,783!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,122,682!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,069% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 184% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Upstart. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.