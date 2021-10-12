1 Small-Cap Stock With Big-Cap Potential

The gig economy isn't showing signs of slowing down, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) is firing on all cylinders. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Sept. 30, Fool.com contributors Jennifer Saibil and Matt Frankel, CFP, discuss why Fiverr could still have tremendous growth potential ahead of it.

Jennifer Saibil: Ok, so the first stock I wanted to just talk about is Fiverr. Which is probably not unfamiliar to many of the people watching. But it's actually a pretty recent IPO, known to go public in 2019. If it's not on your radar yet, it should be. What I like about Fiverr, I mean, there are a lot of things I like about Fiverr, but it just has a huge runway toward growth. That's the bottom line. That's one of the important things, maybe the most important things I look for in a stock.

Since the pandemic trends are really moving in their direction. In 2020, the stock was gained, I think around 700%, and that growth has not continued into the 2021 probably because things are going back to normal and people are going back to work in their offices. But it's still showing pretty impressive growth. If people don't know what it is, Fiverr is an online freelance website. But their model is a little bit different than most other competitors because they sell what they call gigs, which they describe as sales as a product. Is that what it is? That's an SAAP model. Where freelancers can package their services so that when a buyer buys something, he knows exactly what he's getting. It's not a lot of negotiation because it's very clear what it's going to be.

It has proven to be really, really popular but Fiverr's really still a pretty small company. It has a six-and-a-half billion market cap. 2020 revenue was less than $200 million but that was an 89% increase. It's gone a little bit lower so far in 2021, but it's still strong, 60% year-over-year increase in Q2, $75 million in revenue. 2021 is going to be a lot higher. It's still showing a net worth which increased as it's expanding.

Let's move to that part before we run out of time. There's just so much that Fiverr is doing. It recently solidified some deals with Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) and Wix (NASDAQ: WIX) where it has a training program for some of their freelancers that can go get straight deals with Salesforce and Wix and can work for them. They have this new business program. They have a seller plus program for sellers for $20 a month. They have all sorts of new categories all the time, even things like Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) listings. They are entering new markets. They just have an incredible market opportunity. They see $115 billion in addressable market and they're definitely a way of getting there.

Matt Frankel: Awesome. There's a couple of cool, interesting facts about Fiverr that get me interested in the business. One, it was the name comes from, you used to be able to hire somebody to do pretty much whatever you wanted for $5. That's where the name comes from.

Saibil: Yes, I remember that.

Frankel: At one point, I hired somebody to make a logo for a website I was designing and it cost me $5. That was a great acquisition strategy. Fiverr's co-founder is the same person who founded Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), the insurance company, Shai Wininger.

Saibil: Yeah. That's my other favorite company.

Frankel: He's a great founder, great at making these transformative businesses. I really like Fiverr. Thank you.

