1 Sizzling 12.7% Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

A number of board members and C-suite executives recently bought Hercules Capital stock in the open market.

Shares of Hercules Capital are hovering near 52-week lows.

Despite a cratering stock price, Hercules delivered historic results across the board in 2025.

Throughout February, Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC) witnessed a highly concentrated wave of insider buying. A combination of C-suite executives and board directors piled more than $1 million into open-market purchases as Hercules stock flirted with 52-week lows.

Insider buying is surging at Hercules Capital

According to Form 4 filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), board members Robert Badvas, Thomas Fallon, Loo Wade, and Nikos Theodosopoulos, as well as CFO Seth Meyer, chief legal officer Kiersten Zaza Botelho, and CEO Scott Bluestein, collectively purchased nearly $1.9 million worth of HTGC stock during the month of February.

The buying activity underscores management's belief that the current share price is disconnected from the underlying fundamentals of Hercules' business.

Market volatility and Federal Reserve policy outlook are dragging Hercules stock lower

Last year, Hercules generated record debt and equity commitments of $3.9 billion -- an increase of 46% year over year. In addition, the company reported record net investment income and boasted 120% coverage of its base dividend. Nevertheless, shares have gotten whacked so far in 2026. There are a couple of factors that could explain the sell-off.

While Hercules boasts robust dividend coverage, the company modestly reduced its payout last year after slicing its special dividend from $0.08 to $0.07. One reason for this could be the company's rising payment-in-kind interest income compared to historical periods.

Why Hercules stock should continue to deliver strong upside

With only 0.2% of the portfolio on non-accrual status, Hercules has built a highly defensive credit book featuring floating-rate senior-secured debt positions. This demonstrates the company's ability to thrive in both a high-rate environment or during periods of Fed easing as borrower demand accelerates.

These dynamics position Hercules to continue funding its pipeline without compressing spreads in a material way. For income-focused investors, it's hard to pass on a business focused on emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI) and life sciences -- all while collecting a 12% dividend yield.

The recent insider buying is a clear sign that management sees long-term secular tailwinds fueling Hercules' core competencies far outweighing the noise disrupting the market right now.

