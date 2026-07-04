1 Simple Reason to Buy NuScale Power (SMR) Right Now

Key Points

NuScale’s stock has plunged more than 80% from its record high.

But its revenue could skyrocket in the 2030s once its first reactors come online.

10 stocks we like better than NuScale Power ›

NuScale Power's (NYSE: SMR) stock hit a record high of $53.43 on Oct. 15, 2025. But today, the nuclear energy company's stock trades at less than $10. Let's see why that pullback might be a good buying opportunity for long-term investors.

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Why did NuScale's stock crash?

NuScale develops small modular reactors (SMRs), which are much smaller than conventional nuclear reactors. These prefabricated SMRs reduce the time, labor, and costs for building a nuclear power plant. It's working with Fluor (NYSE: FLR) to deploy six of its 77 MWe reactors in a 462 MWe plant for Romania's RoPower. In the U.S., it recently agreed to deploy up to six gigawatts of its SMR capacity across seven states for the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

However, NuScale doesn't expect to deploy any of those reactors until the early 2030s. Until that happens, it will still generate most of its revenue from its front-end engineering and design (FEED) studies, licensing fees, and consulting work.

The simple reason to buy NuScale's stock

NuScale's setbacks and delays were disappointing, but analysts still expect its revenue to rise from $31 million in 2025 to $311 million in 2028 before it deploys its first reactors. It will stay unprofitable, and its stock already trades at 11 times its 2028 sales, but its revenue and profit could skyrocket in the 2030s once its commercial reactors come online. While NuScale's stock is still speculative, it might be smart to buy it today before that explosive growth spurt occurs.

Should you buy stock in NuScale Power right now?

Before you buy stock in NuScale Power, consider this:

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Leo Sun has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.