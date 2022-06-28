1 Semiconductor Stock That Should Be on Your Radar

Today's video focuses on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS), one of the top semiconductor manufacturing companies in the world, which is growing at double digits and has a strong balance sheet. Many investors might compare it to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), but the two have many differences. Check out the short video below to learn more.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 27, 2022. The video was published on June 27, 2022.



