1 Secret of IRA Millionaires

More people are cracking the code on becoming IRA (individual retirement account) millionaires. In fact, Fidelity reported that the number of IRA millionaires hit a record 391,562 at the end of 2023, up from 280,320 in the prior year.

If you're trying to join the IRA millionaire club, this one secret will get you closer to the finish line.

Don't waste time

It's tempting to put retirement planning on the back burner, especially when more immediate pleasures try to compete for your attention. However, if you're aiming to join the IRA millionaire club, time will be your greatest ally. Given the relatively modest IRA contribution limits -- $7,000 in 2024 for those under 50 -- you'll need to contribute consistently and give your investments time to compound and grow.

For example, if you begin contributing $6,500 annually at age 20 and earn a 10% return, you could reach IRA millionaire status by the time you're 50. But suppose you're already 50 and want to reach millionaire status before you retire. In that case, it would be harder to achieve that goal with an IRA alone. You might need to max out IRAs and likely invest in other retirement accounts to have a better shot at becoming a millionaire.

If you're getting a late start, remember that the best time to start is now. If it makes sense for you, consider delaying your retirement date to give you more time to rack up more money in an IRA. But the smartest thing to do right now is to make the most of your time before retirement by making simple tweaks in your habits, such as:

Setting goals

Automating savings

Maximizing contributions

If procrastination is a habit you struggle with, it could get in the way of you amassing a million-dollar IRA. Keep the big vision in mind and start taking small, actionable steps toward your goals. With more people becoming IRA millionaires, you, too, could be next in line if you make the most of your time and money.

What stocks should you add to your retirement portfolio?

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years, potentially setting you up for a more prosperous retirement.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $543,758!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.