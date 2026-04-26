1 Rock‑Solid Dividend Stock I'd Happily Hold Through Any Market Crash

Key Points

Coca-Cola stands out as a rare “anchor stock” for uncertain markets.

The company is backed by one of the world’s most powerful consumer brands and a time-tested global business model.

Its reliable and long record of rising dividends make it an ideal stock for long-term investors.

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Investors have overcome their earlier fear about the Iran war and oil prices to push the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) up to new highs. However, the future always remains uncertain, and having a solid portfolio that includes safe stocks is crucial to weathering any kind of market storm, including a crash.

The strongest anchor stocks are typically leading dividend payers that have consistently demonstrated resilience, weathering all kinds of market volatility over time. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), a Dividend King, offers that protection and passive income, and I'd hold it through any market crash.

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Beverages for all times

Coca-Cola is one of the oldest companies in the country, and it's the largest beverage company in the world, with more than $48 billion in trailing-12-month revenue. It's known for the eponymous drinks that loyal fans indulge in around the world, but it actually has a portfolio of 200 brands, some global and some local.

Coca-Cola is one of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks, for several reasons. Its products are always in demand, no matter what else is happening in the world, and they're the little luxuries that consumers will continue to buy regardless of the economy.

However, Coca-Cola's prices are generally higher than those of competing brands, and it sometimes feels the pain of inflation. It has made several moves to counteract the effects recently, mostly around size and packaging. It demonstrated resilience when tariffs were raised due to its localized production, and it received a thumbs-up from the market.

Its model is simple but powerful. It has a vast and efficient global distribution system, and it uses data to pinpoint accurate consumer preferences and behavior in each location. That way, it can produce the right amount of each beverage to meet demand. This is followed up by carefully crafted marketing campaigns to reach the appropriate demographics.

Its well-known brands, including Coca-Cola and Sprite, do the heavy lifting for the company, providing the reliable sales and cash to allow the company to innovate and try out new drinks in new spaces. It also acquires other global brands and adds them to its systems, bringing in new revenue sources while improving margins.

A dividend you can count on

Coca-Cola shares its cash with shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and dividends. It has raised its dividend for the past 64 years, making it one of the best Dividend Kings on the market. It yields 2.8% at the current price.

Coca-Cola has a product that won't be uprooted by new technology, a global fan base, and a well-run business. Its reliable and growing passive income means you can hold it through thick and thin and still expect it to provide value under all conditions, which is why it's a stock you can hold forever.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

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Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.