1 Red Flag for XRP That Investors Shouldn't Ignore

Key Points

XRP gained 294% in November and December 2024, but it's down 8% year-to-date in 2025.

Some catalysts arrived, but prices kept falling.

A steep price drop isn't always a discount; sometimes it's just the market correcting a speculative overshoot.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) jumped sky-high at the end of 2024, gaining a heart-stopping 294% across November and December. XRP enthusiasts and investors expected smooth sailing after the new Trump administration ended that long-running regulatory lawsuit.

As of Dec. 16, 2025, those bullish projections haven't really worked out. XRP is down 8% year to date, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stock market index gained 15%. The core token of the RippleNet international payment system has also plunged 47% from July's short-lived all-time peak.

What XRP bulls expected

A 47% drop sounds like a fire sale, but there's more to the XRP story than a volatile price chart.

XRP's big jump wasn't inspired by massive adoption of RippleNet payments. It was more of a speculative boom as holders expected several catalysts to play out quickly.

In a perfect world, XRP would have been included in the new government's cryptocurrency reserve holdings, igniting a global surge in trading and RippleNet payment activity.

Financial institutions would then build their own multibillion-dollar XRP portfolios, perhaps wrapped in the familiar format of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Together, these moves should have sparked another round of game-changing XRP price gains.

Here's the red flag

XRP isn't worthless, but there's a huge red flag for this token. Where's the actual business?

When I buy a stock, I want to see earnings, customers, growth. In cryptocurrencies, I must settle for real-world use cases and increasing activity in whatever the coin or token is supposed to do. With XRP, I see a lot of potential and not much proof.

Some of the expected catalysts did play out. The lawsuit was settled, and XRP-based ETFs like the Canary XRP ETF (NASDAQ: XRPC) were approved a month ago.

But RippleNet isn't managing more payments or larger transactions than it did two years ago -- and it's just a trickle of daily transactions. That $116 billion (with a B) market cap is built on big dreams and about $1 million (with an M) in annual transaction fees.

Sorry, but that's too rich for my blood.

Anders Bylund has positions in XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.