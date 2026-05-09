1 Reason You'll Regret Not Buying Apple Stock Now

Key Points

Apple is demonstrating high growth fueled by iPhone sales.

It's planning to relaunch an AI-enhanced Siri in the coming months.

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Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock has made a major rebound this year, and naysayers are now eating their words as the global tech titan demonstrates fabulous growth and what might be a better approach to artificial intelligence (AI) than its peers.

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Apple reported 17% year-over-year sales growth in the 2026 fiscal second quarter (ended March 28), fueled by another quarter of incredible iPhone sales -- they were up 22% over last year in the quarter.

Loyal Apple users love their devices, and Apple Intelligence is coming along at a satisfactory rate for fans. What they may not love is the current Siri, which isn't utilizing the most powerful AI tools. The company has been working on a Siri relaunch, and it's partnering with Alphabet to make that happen.

The iPhone 17 launch has been responsible for the huge sales increase, and a new Siri is likely to cement Apple's hold on this user base. Apple has 2.5 billion active users and growing, and a revamped Siri will make it even more attractive.

Management didn't address the exact timing of the Siri launch in its recent quarterly update, except that it was coming "this year." Outgoing CEO Tim Cook explained that Apple is viewing "AI as an essential, intuitive part of the experience across our devices," and he stressed that privacy was a key component, which might be driving delays in the launch.

Expect Apple stock to react positively to the rollout, and for a new Siri to positively impact Apple long-term.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.