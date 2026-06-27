1 Reason Why Passively Managed Index Funds Could Save You More Money Than Mutual Funds

Key Points

Both index funds and mutual funds are popular ways to save for retirement.

However, index funds tend to provide greater tax efficiency.

Index funds hold shares for long periods, lessening your tax obligation.

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The majority of index funds are passively managed and aim to match a specific benchmark, such as the S&P 500, Russell 2000, or Nasdaq Composite. On the other hand, mutual funds are actively managed and aim to outperform the indexes they track, with a manager selecting the underlying stocks.

It's not enough to save and invest for your golden years. As you plan for retirement, it's important to keep your eye on several factors, including how much you're paying in sales loads, management fees, and higher taxes due to frequent trading. And it's taxes that set passively managed index funds apart from mutual funds. Here's why.

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Tax efficiency

Passively managed index funds are dramatically more tax-efficient than mutual funds, allowing you to keep more of your investment returns. Here are four reasons index funds generally offer tax advantages that actively managed mutual funds can't:

Turnover rates: Index funds normally have lower turnover because they attempt to replicate the performance of a specific index. This means they hold assets for longer periods and make fewer trades -- both of which result in fewer taxable transactions. On the other hand, mutual funds are actively managed and often have higher turnover rates, as fund managers buy and sell to outperform the market. This buying and selling can lead to more taxable events. Capital gains: Due to lower turnover, index funds typically distribute fewer capital gains to investors, and fewer distributions lead to lower tax liability. It's common for a mutual fund to distribute capital gains more frequently, particularly if the fund has profited from the sale of securities. These distributions are taxable, even if you haven't sold any shares of the fund. In-kind redemptions: Many index funds utilize in-kind redemptions, a process that allows the fund to swap shares for securities rather than selling them. However, mutual funds don't utilize in-kind redemption as often. Instead, they sell securities to accommodate redemptions -- a move that can trigger capital gains. Investment focus: Index funds are designed for long-term investment and encourage you to hold on to shares longer. However, the trading strategies of actively managed mutual funds can result in short-term capital gains, which are taxed at higher ordinary income rates.

As you compare index funds to mutual funds, you do yourself a favor by considering the tax implications of each. Over the long term, investing is all about minimizing fees and taxes. And at this point, passively managed index funds have the advantage.

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