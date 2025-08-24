1 Reason Why Now Is the Time to Buy XRP

Key Points XRP fell recently after the SEC delayed a decision on whether the token can be included in new ETFs.

Inflationary pressures and concerns about the Federal Reserve's schedule for cutting interest rates have also weighed on the token.

Despite recent downside volatility, there seems to be a good chance that XRP's ETF inclusion will be approved in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) has recently seen pullbacks following news that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed its decision on whether the cryptocurrency can be included in new exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Higher-than-expected inflation and recent reports from major U.S. retailers suggesting that inflationary pressures could be poised to worsen in the near term have also weighed on the token's valuation.

While XRP is still up 39% across 2025's trading, it's also down 20% from its high. On the heels of recent sell-offs, there's one significant catalyst on the horizon that suggests that now could be a good time to invest in the cryptocurrency.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Buying XRP before October could be a smart move

With a recent update, the SEC said that it had pushed out decisions on whether it would allow two new ETFs centered around the XRP token that were expected to arrive this month. A decision on the application for the Grayscale XRP trust is now expected to arrive Oct. 18, and one on the 21Shares Core XRP Trust is expected by Oct. 19.

While the SEC's recent decision to postpone how it will respond to applications for these ETFs has seemingly added to uncertainty surrounding whether the cryptocurrency will become part of publicly traded funds listed on major exchanges, there are good reasons to think that the token will receive approval for fund inclusion. Current SEC chairman Paul Atkins' support for the crypto industry and general advocacy for a more lax regulatory approach to the space is one of the key points where he differed from previous chairman Gary Gensler.

Along with executive orders on the crypto industry and other moves from the Trump administration to support the adoption of cryptocurrencies, signs of policy shifts at the SEC support the thesis that the regulatory agency will approve XRP's inclusion in ETFs. While higher-than-expected inflation and a slower path to interest rate cuts could introduce bearish pressures for the token, political and regulatory catalysts suggest paths to more gains this year.

Should you invest $1,000 in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $649,657!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,993!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,057% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.