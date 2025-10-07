1 Reason Why Now Is the Time to Buy the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Key Points

This ETF encompasses most of the U.S. economy (except for smaller companies).

It sports an ultra-low annual fee.

It's been a solid long-term performer, too.

I can offer lots of reasons why now is the time to invest in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO), and here's a big one: It's like buying most of the U.S. economy! Bullish on technology? Hopeful about healthcare? This investment has it all.

Remember that an exchange-traded fund (ETF) is a fund that trades like a stock, which makes it easy for people to invest in it. This one is an index fund, tracking the S&P 500 index of 500 of America's biggest companies. As with the best index funds, it sports an ultra-low expense ratio (annual fee) of 0.03%, meaning that you'll only pay $3 per year for every $10,000 you have invested in the fund.

The fund has been a solid performer over time, roughly matching the S&P 500's returns -- which have been close to 10% over many decades. In more recent years, though, the index has grown even faster. Check it out:

Time Period Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Past 5 years 16.62% Past 10 years 15.12% Past 15 years 14.60%

Here are its recent top 10 components, by weight:

Stock Percent of ETF Nvidia 7.75% Microsoft 6.87% Apple 6.32% Amazon.com 3.95% Meta Platforms 2.93% Broadcom 2.55% Alphabet Class A 2.26% Alphabet Class C 1.83% Tesla 1.71% Berkshire Hathaway Class B 1.68%

Altogether, the 500-some companies in the index make up about 80% of the total U.S. stock market's value, meaning that if you invest in it, you'll be participating in the growth of America. Even Warren Buffett has recommended that most people invest in a low-fee S&P 500 index fund. He wrote in his 2014 letter to shareholders: "Indeed, who has ever benefited during the past 238 years by betting against America?"

So consider parking a little or a lot of your long-term money in this ETF. (It even pays a dividend!)

Selena Maranjian has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Broadcom, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, Tesla, and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.