1 Reason Why Investors Shouldn't Worry About This No-Brainer AI Stock's Biggest Competitive Risk

Key Points

When ChatGPT 3.5 was launched in late 2022, investors were worried its success would deal a blow to one tech giant’s thriving search engine.

This company’s crown jewel segment, which saw revenue surge 17% in Q4, commands 90% market share today.

Investors looking to buy a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock can pick the clear winner that's in front of them.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

In November 2022, OpenAI released ChatGPT 3.5 to incredible success. Within two months, the chatbot had amassed 100 million users, who found the human dialogue and code and text generation to be groundbreaking.

Any time a widely adopted product or service enters the market, investors worry about the threat it can pose to the incumbents. This was certainly the case with Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). There were fears that its crown jewel, Google Search, was counting down the days until it became obsolete.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

We're now more than three years after ChatGPT's launch. And Alphabet shareholders shouldn't worry. Here's one reason why.

Early concerns were understandable

The risk to Google Search when ChatGPT and its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities hit the scene was obvious. If people start to use chatbots more often when seeking information, it will lead to a lower number of queries going to Google Search. As a result, this will pressure advertising revenue, which is key to Alphabet's financial success.

To add fuel to the fire, Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars into OpenAI, decided to power its Bing search engine with the help of ChatGPT. It also didn't help that Alphabet fumbled its early AI efforts, with Bard (now called Gemini) providing inaccurate answers.

Google Search still dominates the market

Fast-forward to early 2026, and Google Search still sits on the throne. According to statcounter, it has 90% share of the global search market. Bing has less than 5% share.

This is why investors have no reason to worry. ChatGPT was perhaps the biggest risk factor that Alphabet faced in recent memory. And Google Search still reported $63.1 billion in revenue in 2025, up 17% year over year.

It continues to dominate, with the success of AI Overviews and AI Mode as notable developments that expand the ways people look for information. "Search saw more usage in Q4 than ever before, as AI continues to drive an expansionary moment," CEO Sundar Pichai said on the Q4 2025 earnings call.

This is clear evidence that Alphabet's most important platform has successfully adapted to the rise of AI. In the future, there will certainly be new AI products and services that are released by other companies. But Alphabet's ability to respond and lean on its advantages, mainly around data, tech know-how, network effects, and unrivaled distribution, give it the upper hand.

This adds support to the argument that Alphabet remains a no-brainer AI stock for investors to buy and hold.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 21, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.