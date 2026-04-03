1 Reason Why April 10 Could Be Huge for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Points

Supply constraints and geopolitical risks are emerging as key risks for semiconductor stocks.

TSMC has become a critical bottleneck in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip supply chain.

Energy disruptions and helium shortages can limit how much AI demand TSMC can actually fulfill.

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Semiconductor stocks are no longer driven solely by artificial intelligence (AI) demand. Instead, supply constraints and geopolitical risk are becoming increasingly important in the current market environment.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), the leading chip manufacturer with a 72% share of the global foundry market, will report its March 2026 sales on April 10. That data point will provide investors with a real-time indication of how much AI demand the company is managing to actually fulfill amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

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AI supply chain challenges

TSMC plays a crucial role in supplying advanced AI chips to companies like Nvidia and Apple. The company has been benefiting from the multiyear AI megatrend, as hyperscalers and enterprises increasingly shift from experimentation to real-time AI deployment.

TSMC's recent data highlights the strength of this AI-driven demand. In January 2026, the company's revenue surged 37% year over year, while February revenue grew 22% year over year. Combined revenue for January and February increased nearly 30% year over year. However, February revenue was down 21% sequentially from January, due to seasonality rather than weakening demand.

Broadcom has flagged that capacity constraints at TSMC are emerging as a key bottleneck in the AI supply chain. As demand for advanced chips continues to surge, limited foundry capacity is increasingly restricting how quickly that demand can be fulfilled.

At the same time, geopolitical risks have also soared. The ongoing Iran conflict has disrupted global energy flows, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of global oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments. With Taiwan importing almost 95% of its energy needs and natural gas accounting for nearly 48% of the island's electricity generation, semiconductor production at TSMC is exposed to the risk of fuel supply disruptions in Taiwan. The shortage of helium, which is required for chip manufacturing, is further aggravating the supply problem.

Against this backdrop, a strong revenue update on April 10 would demonstrate that TSMC can still manage global AI demand despite tightening supply conditions.

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Manali Pradhan, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.