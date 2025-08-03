1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With SoundHound AI

Key Points SoundHound AI grabbed Wall Street's attention last year thanks to its partnership with Nvidia.

The companies are teaming up on voice-controlled vehicle technology using Nvidia's Drive platform.

Despite its meme stock reputation, SoundHound AI has a serious business model and innovative AI products.

10 stocks we like better than SoundHound AI ›

Building voice control systems around advanced artificial intelligence (AI) makes SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) a promising investment these days. But that's not the whole story.

In short, SoundHound AI is the talk of the town (and by "town," I mean Wall Street) because of its tight connection with AI pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Two peas in an AI pod

This used to be a pretty obvious thing. SoundHound AI's stock surged sky-high in early 2024 because Nvidia made a small investment in the company's stock. The AI chip giant followed up with not one but two SoundHound AI partnerships. The companies are working together on voice-controlled vehicle features as part of the Nvidia Drive platform. Furthermore, SoundHound AI is working closely with Nvidia to deliver real-time AI responses even if you don't have access to the internet.

Nvidia has sold its handful of SoundHound AI shares. Many investors may have forgotten this important connection, but the two projects are still happening. For example, SoundHound AI recently presented new in-car ordering systems that rely on the vehicle's Nvidia-powered AI hardware -- not the fast food restaurant's digital tools.

Don't sleep on SoundHound AI's earnings

You might have written SoundHound AI off as a pure meme stock in recent months, driven more by social media posts than business prospects. That's a mistake. Sure, SoundHound AI's shares still look a bit pricey after the meme-based shenanigans of 2024, but the company also runs a serious business -- and it can't hurt to have Nvidia as a partner.

I expect more details about SoundHound AI's cozy Nvidia connections in next Thursday's second-quarter earnings call. The company has delivered mixed results in recent quarters, with soft revenue growth but plenty of bullish bottom-line surprises. I don't recommend loading up on SoundHound AI's pricey stock ahead of this event, but you could set up a small position just to keep an eye on this promising AI stock in the long run.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoundHound AI right now?

Before you buy stock in SoundHound AI, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoundHound AI wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $624,823!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,064,820!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,019% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

Anders Bylund has positions in Nvidia and SoundHound AI. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.