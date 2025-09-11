1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With SoFi Stock

Key Points SoFi’s revenue growth accelerated in Q2 compared to the first quarter of this year.

Customers are drawn to the company’s superior user experience.

Investors who want to own the stock should consider dollar-cost averaging.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) is making a name for itself in the financial services industry. Leaning on its digital-only approach, the business is doing a great job bringing on new customers who value a tech-forward platform that prioritizes the user experience. That success has helped drive up the share price 266% just in the past 12 months (as of Sept. 10).

Here's one reason why I believe Wall Street is so obsessed with this booming fintech stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

No signs of slowing down

SoFi continues to grow at a blistering pace. In fact, the gains accelerated in the second quarter (ended June 30). This massive expansion is probably why the market keeps bidding up the company's shares.

Revenue surged 43% year over year during the second quarter. That was a much faster pace than the 20% increase registered in Q1. And after adding 846,000 new customers in the last three months, a quarterly record, SoFi now has more than 11.7 million people on its platform.

The business is scaling quickly. And there are no signs of slowing down. Revenue is expected to grow by 30% in 2025, according to the management team. That figure could get a boost if interest rates come down, which could drive demand from borrowers for loans.

Buying at record highs

After their monster performance, shares trade close to their peak. Investors might be discouraged, thinking that there's no longer an opportunity here. Maybe it's best to wait for a significant pullback.

However, SoFi's incredible growth trajectory means that there is still upside for long-term investors. If valuation is a concern, though, then consider a dollar-cost-average approach to slowly build up a position in the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $672,879!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,947!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,066% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 186% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.