1 Reason Wall Street Is Obsessed With Mastercard Stock

Key Points It operates one of the best middleman businesses in the world.

This is why its profitability is consistent and it boasts high margins.

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard ›

Now that the door has closed on summer 2025, we can tease out some winners and losers on the stock market that season. One that definitely belongs in the former category is Mastercard (NYSE: MA), which rose by almost 10% during the warm months.

These days, according to data compiled by MarketBeat, of the 28 analysts who track the company, 26 believe it's a buy. So the company has been a hit with both investors and pundits lately. Let's pick apart why, and whether this bullishness is appropriate.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Swipe and win

Mastercard is a titan. Among U.S. payment card incumbents it's No. 2 in terms of cards in circulation worldwide; per recent statistics compiled by The Motley Fool, its tally was almost 1.1 billion (the leader, Visa, had 1.3 billion).

It's important to note that both Mastercard and Visa do not actually provide credit to holders of their branded plastic. Instead, they act purely as processors of the transactions. Issuers, usually banks, are the entities actually supplying those funds.

What's advantageous about this for Mastercard is that since it's not a lender, it assumes no risk. The company essentially operates a massive middleman business, taking a small cut of each and every transaction. In a world economy that's thriving, all things considered, and continually moving toward noncash means of payments, that's a fine position to occupy.

A master of consumer finance

As a result, Mastercard is consistently and heavily profitable. And increased payment card take-up mixed with humming economies produces growth. In its most recently reported quarter, the company's net revenue grew a beefy 17% year over year to $8.1 billion, while non-GAAP (adjusted) net income improved at a 16% clip to $3.8 billion. Both figures easily topped the consensus from those analysts.

Mastercard has a very durable and extremely attractive business, and just never seems to stop growing. I've always felt this is a superb stock to own, and like many Wall Street pros I continue to believe it's a no-brainer buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Mastercard right now?

Before you buy stock in Mastercard, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mastercard wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,092,280!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.