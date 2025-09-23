Markets
SOFI

1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy SoFi Stock

September 23, 2025 — 03:48 pm EDT

Written by Jennifer Saibil for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • SoFi has been expanding its platform, and its non-lending services are taking the pressure off the lending segment.

  • Lower interest rates have helped it improve credit metrics.

  • The digital bank should benefit from recent and further interest rate cuts.

  • 10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock has been an incredible growth story, attracting new members at a high rate and achieving profitability in a relatively short amount of time.

If you didn't buy shares and tap into its 442% gains over the past three years, don't despair: Now is a great time to buy. Here's one reason why.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Workers sitting in a row looking at their phones.

Image source: Getty Images.

More loans and more business

Banks as a class are very sensitive to interest rate fluctuations. When rates are high, they do earn more on net interest income from deposits. But in general, the market tends to sour on bank stocks when rates go up because they suck momentum out of the economy, which weighs on banks, and they also lead to higher default rates.

SoFi managed to perform phenomenally despite the high interest rates over the past few years. Although lending is its core segment (accounting for more than half of total revenue until recently), it has successfully expanded its platform with a wide range of products and services, and obtained a banking charter through a bank acquisition. Its credit metrics haven't been phenomenal, but they didn't overshadow the other positive things happening at the bank.

As interest rates have started to come down, better things are happening in SoFi's lending segment. Revenue growth is accelerating, and default rates are improving.

In the second quarter, total adjusted net revenue increased 44% over last year, and lending revenue was up 30%. The annualized personal loan charge-off rate declined from 3.31% in the first quarter to 2.83%, and the personal loan 90-day delinquency rate declined for the fifth straight quarter to 0.42%.

With the Fed's latest cut, and the likelihood of two more cuts coming up over the next few months, expect SoFi to keep growing at robust rates and for SoFi stock to reflect that.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $661,910!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,125,504!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,079% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in SoFi Technologies. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SOFI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.