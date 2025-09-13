1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Fluor (FLR) Stock

Key Points Fluor is a giant engineering and construction company.

Its stock has retreated, creating an opportunity for long-term believers.

If you're not already familiar with it, Fluor (NYSE: FLR) is a diversified construction and engineering company whose shares have sunk by around 17.5% year to date (date: Sept. 9, 2025). That decline means that shares are more attractively valued than they were not so long ago -- giving long-term believers a tempting opportunity.

Founded way back in 1912, Fluor recently sported a market value of $6.7 billion and employed close to 27,000 people. It's a full-service shop, ready to not only design projects but also to build and maintain them -- and projects include everything from copper mines to nuclear plants and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities.

The stock is down after it reported not-so-thrilling second-quarter results, while lowering near-term expectations. (Revenue was down 6% year over year, with earnings down 49%.) Part of its woes are tied to tariffs, with various clients reconsidering projects or delaying them. Another issue has been that with some of its fixed-price contracts, there have been cost overruns, pressuring profits.

Still, the long-term potential is intact, in part due to its majority stake in the nuclear start-up NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR). With nuclear power increasingly used to further artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, Fluor and NuScale are well positioned. Also quite auspicious is Fluor's hefty backlog of orders, recently valued at $28.2 billion.

The stock is attractively valued, as well, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16.5 below its five-year average of 17.4. Give Fluor a closer look to see if it's a good fit for your long-term portfolio.

Selena Maranjian has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends NuScale Power. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.