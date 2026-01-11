1 Reason Now Is a Great Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock

Key Points

Warren Buffett has officially handed the CEO job over to Greg Abel.

This CEO transition is likely the most significant event in Berkshire Hathaway's history since Buffett acquired the company.

There's one very large reason investors should still consider buying the stock.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) has entered a new phase of its existence. At the end of 2025, longtime Chief Executive Officer Warren Buffett handed off his job to top lieutenant, Greg Abel. Given Buffett's long and incredibly successful tenure, it is reasonable for investors to worry about the future. However, there's one very significant reason to still consider buying the stock.

The big change at Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway is an unusual company. Although its insurance operations generally leave it classified as a finance company, it is actually a widely diversified conglomerate. It is challenging to convey the company's extensive diversification, as it owned 189 subsidiary companies as of the end of 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

That, however, is in keeping with Buffett's general approach. He operated Berkshire Hathaway as his investment vehicle. Buying the stock was, basically, a decision to hire Buffett to manage your money. In some ways, it operated like a mutual fund, noting that in addition to the owned companies, it also has a large portfolio of publicly traded stocks.

In fact, most investors bought Berkshire Hathaway because they wanted to invest alongside Buffett. With Buffett having handed over the CEO role to Abel, however, that is no longer a reason to buy the stock. To be fair, Buffett is set to remain chairman of the board of directors, so he will still be Abel's boss. Moreover, Abel has worked for Buffett for decades, so he's well versed in the former CEO's approach.

Still, Abel isn't Buffett, and the new CEO will run the company in a different manner. This is probably the largest change at Berkshire Hathaway since Buffett took control of the business, which was then a clothing manufacturer.

Why you might want to buy Berkshire Hathaway now

It would be completely reasonable for investors who own Berkshire Hathaway solely because of Buffett to sell the stock. However, there is still one very large reason to buy it. You could argue that there are actually 381 billion reasons.

That's the number of dollars Berkshire Hathaway was holding on its balance sheet in cash or short-term investments at the end of the third quarter of 2025. With Buffett handing off a cash hoard of $381 billion, he is giving Abel a huge financial cushion. The new CEO could make a few mistakes, and the company would likely survive them quite easily.

That cash also gives Abel the firepower to make growth-oriented acquisitions. It isn't clear how the new CEO intends to invest the money. Given Buffett's continuing presence at the company and Abel's training, it seems likely that Abel will continue to favor buying well-run businesses when they are trading at attractive valuations.

There are some indications that Abel is likely to be more involved in the day-to-day operation of subsidiary companies. Even there, however, the cash hoard has material value, because the money could be used to make growth-oriented capital investments or to streamline subsidiary operations.

Even in a worst-case scenario of a deep recession, the outlook is fairly positive. Berkshire Hathaway's strong financial condition would give it the ability to weather the storm relatively unscathed. In fact, a deep recession could be quite positive because it would likely create opportunities for Berkshire Hathaway to acquire other companies or shares at discounted prices.

Berkshire Hathaway after Buffett

When you look at Berkshire Hathaway today, you have to ask yourself why you want to own it. If the only reason you were ever interested in owning the stock was Buffett, then you probably shouldn't buy it now that he's no longer CEO. However, if the widely diversified conglomerate's business is attractive to you, then it is probably still worth considering with Abel at the helm.

There is a risk that Berkshire Hathaway will be a different business now that Buffett is no longer at the helm. Still, the $381 billion in cash on the balance sheet is a good reason to give Abel the benefit of the doubt as he puts his imprint on the widely diversified conglomerate.

Should you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $482,326!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,015!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 11, 2026.

Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.