1 Reason Now is a Great Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock

Key Points

Warren Buffett is retiring at the end of the year.

He's leaving the company in great shape.

Incoming CEO Greg Abel will have numerous options to grow shareholder value.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) is nearing the end of an era. Long-time CEO Warren Buffett is retiring at the end of this year. That adds some uncertainty about what's ahead for the conglomerate.

Despite that uncertainty, now is a great time to invest in Berkshire Hathaway. Here's one reason why investors shouldn't hesitate to buy the stock right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

In a great position

Berkshire Hathaway reported its third-quarter financial results earlier this month, the last time before Warren Buffett's retirement as the CEO. The company reported a robust 34% increase in its operating profit, which rose to $13.5 billion on lower insurance losses in the period. Berkshire also posted a 17% increase in its net income, which rose to $30.8 billion.

The company continued to retain all of its earnings. Berkshire didn't repurchase any of its shares during the quarter (it hasn't bought back stock for five straight quarters) and hasn't paid a dividend since 1967. Additionally, the company continued to be a net seller of stocks out of its investment portfolio. It has sold more stocks than it bought for 12 straight quarters. As a result, Berkshire ended the period with a record $381.7 billion in cash.

While Buffett's company has been a net seller of stocks, including continuing to trim its positions in Apple and Bank of America, the company has a more than $306 billion investment portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway recently added a meaningful new position, purchasing $4.3 billion of shares in Alphabet during the third quarter. The technology giant is currently its 13th largest holding at 1.8% of its investment portfolio.

In addition to its cash position and stock portfolio, Berkshire owns nearly 200 operating businesses, including BNSF railroad, Dairy Queen, and GEICO. With its market capitalization currently over $1 trillion, these operating businesses are worth nearly $400 billion after subtracting Berkshire's cash position and the value of its investment portfolio. The company is bolstering its operating portfolio after recently agreeing to acquire the chemicals business of Occidental Petroleum (one of its largest stock holdings) in a $9.7 billion deal. The acquisition will expand Berkshire's chemicals portfolio (it previously bought Lubrizol for $9.7 billion in 2011), while providing it with another strong operating business that should generate relatively stable and growing earnings.

Tremendous optionality

Warren Buffett is handing over a tremendous company to his successor, Greg Abel. It has a record cash position, a strong portfolio of operating companies, and a massive investment portfolio. That gives Abel an extraordinary amount of flexibility to guide the company in the future.

With a record $381 billion in cash, Abel could buy nearly any company he wanted to expand Berkshire's operating portfolio. He could easily top Buffett's biggest deal, which was the 2016 acquisition of Precision Castparts for $37 billion. However, going for a big splashy deal might not make the most sense, as Buffett eventually lamented the price his company paid for Precision Castparts after writing off nearly $10 billion of that company's value in 2011. More than likely, Abel will remain disciplined and only pursue a sizable acquisition if it's too good to pass up.

Abel can also use the company's massive cash position to add to Berkshire's investment portfolio. He likely had some say in Berkshire's recent decision to make a sizable investment in Alphabet.

Finally, Abel will have the flexibility to return more cash to investors. For example, while Warren Buffett has been reluctant to pay a dividend, Abel might opt to initiate a quarterly payment to return some cash to investors, given the strength of its operating cash flows and size of its cash position. He could also start making more routine share repurchases compared to his value-oriented predecessor. Unless the company starts putting more cash to work in new investments, it might need to return more money to shareholders. It will become increasingly difficult for the company to justify retaining such a large amount of cash on its balance sheet, especially given the expected decline in interest rates as the Federal Reserve continues to lower them.

Starting an exciting new chapter

Berkshire Hathaway is about to turn the page on an illustrious part of its history with Warren Buffett's upcoming retirement. He's leaving the company in great shape and capable hands, which makes the next chapter look exciting. That's why right now looks like a great time to buy shares of Berkshire.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $576,882!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,006!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 24, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Matt DiLallo has positions in Alphabet, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway and has the following options: short January 2026 $265 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool recommends Occidental Petroleum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.