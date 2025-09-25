1 Reason Novo Nordisk (NVO) Is 1 of the Best Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy Today

Key Points Novo Nordisk is leading the race to get an oral weight loss GLP-1 drug approved.

It needs to ensure it has addressed production quality and supply chain issues.

Oral Wegovy is demonstrating superiority over Eli Lilly's comparable candidate.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) has come under pressure over the past year (down almost 52%) as profit assumptions for its weight loss drug Wegovy have been pared back. A combination of high-profile quality control issues, supply chain bottlenecks , and increasing competition from Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) Zepbound have dramatically reset investor expectations.

Still, the company looks set to turn the tide in the battle over weight loss drugs. Here's why.

Novo Nordisk and the oral GLP-1 weight loss market

There are two key reasons why Novo Nordisk can emerge victorious in the race to commercialize an oral version of a GLP-1 weight loss drug -- the currently approved drugs are injectables.

First, it's the first in line to be approved, with a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) decision due in the fourth quarter of this year. In contrast, Eli Lilly plans to submit oral weight loss drug orforglipron for regulatory review in obesity in late 2025, and for type 2 diabetes in late 2026.

Second, based on the current data, Novo Nordisk's oral Wegovy appears to have the edge over orforglipron in obesity. The company recently published results for the phase 3 (OASIS-4) trial, which demonstrated an efficacy and safety advantage over Eli Lilly's orforglipron.

Company Drug (oral for weight loss) Trial Discontinuation rate due to adverse effects (treated) Discontinuation rate due to adverse effects (placebo) Body weight change Novo Nordisk semaglutide (oral Wegovy) OASIS-4 6.9% 5.9% 16.6% Eli Lilly orforglipron ATTAIN-1 10.3%* 2.6% 12.4%*

Where next for Novo Nordisk?

All told, if Novo Nordisk can secure oral Wegovy approval first and continue to demonstrate superiority in the lab, while avoiding any operational mishaps, the company looks well-positioned to prosper in 2026.

