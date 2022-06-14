1 Reason Not to Buy Amazon After the Stock Split

In this video, I will be talking about the reason you should not buy Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock after the stock split.

Amazon's worldwide consumer chief Dave Clark is leaving to join Flexport as its new CEO.

The rising cost of fuel is going to cost Amazon over $10 billion.

Its Rivian investment will put negative pressure on its upcoming earnings.

Amazon is seeking to reduce its warehouse space after it rushed to add capacity during the pandemic.

*Stock prices used were the closing prices of June 13, 2022. The video was published on June 14, 2022.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.