1 Reason Meta's AI Spending Spree Won't Slow Down in 2026

Key Points

Meta expects that its capital expenditures could be as high as $135 billion this year, with AI buildouts taking center stage.

Meta is in a race with other tech leaders to produce revolutionary AI technologies.

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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is one of the leading players in the artificial intelligence (AI) race, and it has already seen AI technologies produce sales and earnings tailwinds. On the other hand, the company is far from resting on its laurels in the space.

With the Q4 report it published in January, Meta laid out plans for capital expenditures to be between $115 billion and $135 billion. For reference, the company recorded capital expenditures of $72.2 billion in 2025, itself a new record for the tech giant. Investors should expect the company to keep its foot on the gas pedal when it comes to AI spending.

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Meta is in a race with other tech giants to produce potentially game-changing AI breakthroughs. The potential rewards are massive. The risks posed by getting left behind in the space could be devastating.

News that Amazon is targeting roughly $200 billion in capital expenditures this year helps put things in perspective. Not all of that massive figure will be going toward building out AI infrastructure, but top tech companies have clearly entered a new super-spending phase.

In addition to purchasing third-party processors to facilitate its AI hardware infrastructure expansion goals, Meta will almost certainly continue devoting resources to developing its own processors and other hardware capable of training and running artificial intelligence models. The pressure is on for big-tech companies to deliver AI breakthroughs that can elevate them above the competition.

If Meta is successful in creating AI technologies that have self-improving capabilities, it could zoom past its competitors and quickly branch into categories where its rivals currently enjoy leadership. If competitors beat it to the punch, CEO Mark Zuckerberg's company could get left in the dust. The stakes at hand make it very unlikely that Meta's AI spending push will slow down this year.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.