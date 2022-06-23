1 Reason Meta Platforms Crashed This Week, And 1 Reason to Buy

In this video, I will be talking about why Meta (NASDAQ: META) crashed again this week and why it might be time to buy the stock.

The company will hold off revenue sharing on Facebook and Instagram until 2024 to attract more creators to the platform. Bank of America analyst Justin Post says that this will affect 2023 revenue by less than 1%.

Mark Zuckerberg introduced Meta Pay (previously Facebook Pay), which will also be used as a digital wallet for the metaverse.

The company launched Crayta on Facebook Gaming. This is a game development platform very similar to Roblox.

