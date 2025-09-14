1 Reason Lemonade (LMND) Is One of the Best Financial Stocks You Can Buy Today

Key Points Lemonade is growing quickly, and it's expecting to break even over the next two years.

It was built with AI 10 years ago, giving it an edge in today's market.

10 stocks we like better than Lemonade ›

Insurance technology company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) has finally made the comeback I've been talking about for far too long. Its stock is up 174% over the past year, rewarding investors who have waited patiently for it to rebound.

And this growth story is far from over. Lemonade is still down a whopping 73% from its 2021 all-time high, despite its recent gains, and it could be a standout financial stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Leading with AI

When Lemonade opened its virtual doors in 2015, artificial intelligence (AI) was a long way from capturing market attention like it does today. Even when it became a public company in 2020, touting its algorithms and machine learning, AI was not a driving trend in the stock market. In 2025, every company that wants to keep up with technology is using AI, but Lemonade has an edge because it already has a decade of data and experience.

Those who looked at Lemonade as a risky proposition in a space dominated by legacy insurers, some of which are literally more than a century old, may now realize that Lemonade's digital platform, connectivity, and AI give it a leg up in the industry.

Management notes that while there are plenty of newcomers trying to replicate what Lemonade has created, they can't match the platform it has already built with 10 years of data and improvements.

The traditional insurers are now eager to bring AI into their businesses too, but they're still wrapped up in decades-old models that aren't so easy to move to new, more agile systems. Lemonade is much smaller than these traditional insurers, but it's growing much faster, and it's expecting to hit breakeven in the next two years. In the 2025 second quarter, in-force premium increased 29% year over year, an acceleration, and it added more than half a million new customers, a 24% increase. As it attracts new, young customers with its all-digital experience, it has a real chance to become a leader in the insurance industry.

Should you invest $1,000 in Lemonade right now?

Before you buy stock in Lemonade, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Lemonade wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $640,916!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,012!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 188% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 8, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Lemonade. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Lemonade. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.