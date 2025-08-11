1 Reason I'm Watching QuantumScape Stock in 2025

Key Points QuantumScape is a leader in solid-state battery technology.

The company recently adopted a more sophisticated manufacturing process called Cobra.

Management hopes to start field testing in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than QuantumScape ›

Over the past three months, shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) have powered notably higher. While the S&P 500 index is up about 13.5% as of this writing, QuantumScape stock has raced more than 125% higher. But these fantastic gains would've been even better if the market hadn't turned its back on the solid-state battery specialist, with the stock giving up about half the gains over the past three weeks.

But just because the bears are out for QuantumScape stock doesn't mean that investors should forget it completely. There's one thing, in fact, that I'm paying close attention to in the remaining months of the year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

I'm focusing on B1 samples before anything else

While solid-state battery technology has been around for some time, the technological challenges with respect to manufacturing these batteries at scale have precluded companies from releasing them commercially. QuantumScape, though, has made notable progress in overcoming these hurdles.

During its second-quarter 2025 conference call, QuantumScape announced that it had integrated the Cobra process as the baseline for separator production. With this achievement, the company claims a 25-times productivity improvement over Raptor in addition to 200 times greater output than in 2023.

The next goal on QuantumScape's 2025 to-do list is to commence higher-volume QSE-5 B1 samples now that the Cobra process is in place. If it achieves this feat, it will prove the value of the Cobra process and suggest it's another key step closer to overcoming the manufacturing challenges that have undermined peers from achieving commercial success.

Should the company struggle to produce B1 samples, that may delay its ability to achieve another goal: field testing its technology in 2026.

Is now a good time to energize your holdings with QuantumScape stock?

QuantumScape's success in adopting the Cobra process is commendable; however, a failure to produce the B1 samples could indicate a rocky path ahead. Plenty of risks remain with QuantumScape stock, so investors should only invest if they are comfortable with a more speculative investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in QuantumScape right now?

Before you buy stock in QuantumScape, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and QuantumScape wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $653,427!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,119,863!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,060% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 11, 2025

Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.