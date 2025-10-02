1 Reason I'm Still Keeping an Eye on UPS Stock, Despite Recent Lows

Key Points UPS is cutting costs and undergoing an overall recalibration to its business.

The logistics giant is targeting higher-margin customers and cutting ties with others.

The company's healthcare logistics segment is a bright spot worth watching.

10 stocks we like better than United Parcel Service ›

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), or UPS, isn't the market darling it once was during the pandemic. To put it in numbers, the stock has seen a 32% drop in price year to date and an abysmal fall of about 60% since its pandemic-era highs.

What's happening to the transportation stock is largely a reflection of its earnings, which have declined as labor costs have increased, margins have narrowed on weaker U.S. volumes, and tariff headwinds affect how the company does business.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Even so, performance at UPS could be gearing up for a turnaround. And it has everything to do with the high-margin clients that UPS is seeking.

The one reason I'm keeping an eye on UPS -- healthcare logistics

Earlier this year, many UPS investors were shocked to hear that the brown box giant was walking away from its partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), historically one of its most high-volume accounts. The move away from Amazon, however, was strategic. Even if Amazon accounted for about 11.8% of UPS' revenue last year, Amazon packages have lower margins than those from other clients.

Besides -- over the last decade, UPS has been building up a healthcare logistics business that does more than just deliver sneakers. With its acquisition of Andlauer Healthcare in April 2025, along with a previous acquisition of Bomi in 2022, UPS now has the means to provide temperature-controlled solutions to customers around the world. Total healthcare revenue was $10.5 billion in 2024, with plans to take it to $20 billion by 2026.

The good thing about healthcare is that clients in this sector care more about reliability than penny-pinching. They're more likely to trust a logistics giant to deliver what could be extremely sensitive products than a competitor with less experience. For UPS, this could mean higher-margin deliveries on routes that have already been built into its global network.

Could healthcare really turn UPS around? With some help from other high-margin clients -- such as its business-to-business segment -- I think so. Given today's depressed price, momentum from healthcare could inspire investor confidence and shift the downward trajectory back up.

Should you invest $1,000 in United Parcel Service right now?

Before you buy stock in United Parcel Service, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and United Parcel Service wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $646,567!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,143,710!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,072% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 29, 2025

Steven Porrello has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon and United Parcel Service. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.