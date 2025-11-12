1 Reason I Can't Take My Eyes Off Nvidia Stock in 2025

Key Points

Nvidia is generating substantial profits from sales to data centers.

Its profitability reflects the company's commanding lead in GPU innovation.

The company has a deep product road map extending out to 2028.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best stocks to ride the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Its stock has rocketed 1,200% since bottoming out in the 2022 bear market. That performance reflects its dominant position in the chip industry selling powerful graphics processing units (GPUs) to data centers.

Yet despite its run, the reason I can't stop thinking about the investment opportunity with this amazing growth stock is how much profit Nvidia's business is generating. Over the last year, Nvidia earned $86 billion in profit on $165 billion of revenue. Further growth in its data center business should drive significant gains for the stock in 2026 based on its current valuation.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Nvidia's profitability makes it a solid investment

The consensus analyst estimate calls for Nvidia's fiscal Q3 revenue to grow 56% year over year. With leading cloud service providers seeing demand for AI cloud services outpacing available compute capacity, Nvidia shouldn't have any problem selling every chip it makes for the foreseeable future. Early estimates for next year project the company's revenue growing another 38% to reach $287 billion. This aligns with management's long-term expectation for data center spending to reach between $3 trillion and $4 trillion by 2030.

This growing demand reinforces Nvidia's competitive lead in the GPU market. Nvidia's data center GPUs sell for tens of thousands of dollars, which along with other valued-added solutions it offers, allows the company to price its products to earn high margins.

Nvidia has a long-term road map for new chips going out to 2028. This is noteworthy because Nvidia maintains tight relationships with its customers. It designs chips with their feedback and needs in mind. So, product planning this far out should give investors a good hint about the long-term demand curve for its data center business.

Nvidia's enormous profitability has turned into a competitive advantage. This is fueling investment in new products, where Nvidia is widening its influence across the tech sector. It was recently announced that Nvidia will invest $5 billion in Intel stock, and in return, Intel will build Nvidia-custom x86 central processing units (CPUs) for the GPU maker's AI infrastructure platforms.

The bonus reason I continue to think about and hold the stock in my portfolio is that it is still underpriced. The stock trades at just 29 times next year's consensus earnings estimate. This attractive valuation is potentially setting up another year of market-beating returns.

Should you invest $1,000 in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $604,044!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,220,149!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intel and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short November 2025 $21 puts on Intel. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.