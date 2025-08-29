1 Reason Every Investor Should Know About Nu Holdings (NU)

Key Points Nu Holdings is a dominant fintech stock focused on the Latin American market.

Its growing crypto offerings should get investors very excited about its prospects.

Most investors still haven't heard about Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). That's because the company operates in just three countries: Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico. Despite limited awareness of it in the U.S., however, Nu dominates its local markets. More than half of all Brazilian adults are Nu customers, using its debit cards and banking services regularly.

But there's actually another factor that should make Nu a must-know name for investors everywhere: Its exposure to cryptocurrencies.

Nu is a crypto powerhouse

Nu is already a banking giant in Latin America. But over time, it could become a crypto giant. That's because the company is a digital-first bank. It operates no physical branches, allowing customers to access its services purely through a smartphone. That may not seem innovative today, but in 2013, when Nu first launched, it was a groundbreaking concept in Latin American markets.

A digital-first approach allowed Nu to shed costs, lower prices, and iterate new products rapidly. At the push of a button, the company could activate a new service for tens of millions of customers at once. Nu's crypto service, for example, was launched in 2022, and generated 1 million users in its first month!

Since the launch of Nu's crypto service, we haven't received many updates with concrete subscriber numbers. But what we do know is that Nu has gradually added more and more options to its platform. Earlier this year, for instance, Nu added support for 11 new cryptocurrencies. Today, its customers can seamlessly exchange fiat currencies for cryptocurrencies at any time. This allows customers to easily pay with crypto at a restaurant or store -- an ability that crypto optimists have long dreamed of achieving.

Despite falling sales growth rates, Nu remains a bona fide growth stock. This year, sales are expected to grow by 35%. Next year, sales should grow by another 27%. If crypto usage takes off, we could see Nu maintain these high growth rates for years to come.

